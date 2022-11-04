Sugar Land, November 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Sugar Land.
The Cypress Fairbanks High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School - Fort Bend on November 04, 2022, 14:00:00.
Cypress Fairbanks High School
Austin High School - Fort Bend
November 04, 2022
14:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
The Cypress Fairbanks High School basketball team will have a game with Austin High School - Fort Bend on November 04, 2022, 15:30:00.
Cypress Fairbanks High School
Austin High School - Fort Bend
November 04, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
