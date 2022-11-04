Norton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Norton.
The Grundy High School football team will have a game with Central High School - Wise on November 04, 2022, 15:55:00.
Grundy High School
Central High School - Wise
November 04, 2022
15:55:00
Varsity Football
The Thomas Walker High School football team will have a game with John I. Burton High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
Thomas Walker High School
John I. Burton High School
November 04, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football
Comments / 0