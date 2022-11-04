ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Watsonville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

The North Monterey County High School football team will have a game with Watsonville High School on November 03, 2022, 19:30:00.

North Monterey County High School
Watsonville High School
November 03, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Man reported missing from Los Banos found dead in canal

LOS BANOS, Calif. — A search has come to an end for a missing Los Banos man, last seen in August. 20-year-old Santana Rosales was found dead in the Delta Mendota Canal just northwest of Los Banos. According to CHP, a Honda Accord was found in the canal on...
LOS BANOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen

ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release.  Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
ATHERTON, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy