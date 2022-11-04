ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo High School football team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on November 04, 2022, 14:00:00.

Bernalillo High School
Albuquerque Academy
November 04, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NMAA Football Playoffs

The Bernalillo High School football team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on November 04, 2022, 14:00:00.

Bernalillo High School
Albuquerque Academy
November 04, 2022
14:00:00
2022 NMAA 4A Football First Round

