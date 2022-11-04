San Jose, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Jose.
The Pioneer High School football team will have a game with Branham High School on November 03, 2022, 19:00:00.
Pioneer High School
Branham High School
November 03, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football
The Mt. Pleasant High School football team will have a game with Evergreen Valley High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Mt. Pleasant High School
Evergreen Valley High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football
