ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 6 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Jose.

The Pioneer High School football team will have a game with Branham High School on November 03, 2022, 19:00:00.

Pioneer High School
Branham High School
November 03, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Mt. Pleasant High School football team will have a game with Evergreen Valley High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.

Mt. Pleasant High School
Evergreen Valley High School
November 04, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Cain Velasquez released from jail

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was released from jail early Wednesday after a a judge granted him bail. The $1 million bail was approved by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra on Tuesday. He also ordered home detention, GPS monitoring and outpatient treatment for impulse control, as […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sfbayview.com

Trouble selling Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island condos

According to D6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, rumors of San Francisco’s death are greatly exaggerated. Housing is in trouble nationwide. Kick this up a notch in the City and County of San Francisco. The formerly popular city itself is in jeopardy. You can watch more of Dorsey’s Coffee at this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police searching for suspects in armored car robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck near a Bank of America Wednesday morning.Police received reports of the robbery of a Garda armored vehicle at 303 Hegenberger Road around 10:14 a.m. KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sierra bracing for first major snowstorm of season; Up to 4 feet could fall above 7,000 feet

SAN FRANCISCO -- A weak cold front was set to roll through Northern California on Saturday, but its just the trailblazer for a more potent system that will bury the Sierra with up to 4 feet of snow by next week.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Tahoe region beginning Sunday afternoon through late Tuesday night."The weak initial system will be blazing a trail for a much stronger low to drop in from the Gulf of Alaska to near the Pacific Northwest coast late Sunday into Monday, then digging into Northern California and eventually pushing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Juvenile stabbed during large brawl in San Francisco Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brawl among a group of high school students in San Francisco resulted in a teenage girl getting stabbed, police said Friday.The incident happened Thursday at around 11:44 a.m. in the area of Fillmore Street and O'Farrell Street. San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a large group of juveniles involved in a physical altercation.On the way, officers were notified that someone had been stabbed and when they arrived they found a juvenile victim suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.The victim is an 11th grader whose aunt told KPIX 5 it was a group of her classmates that attacked her niece.Officers rendered aid and medics arrived to take the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the investigation was still active and the department would additional information when it becomes available. Anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm

With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
KRON4 News

Fremont man killed in hit-and-run collision

NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark police investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for the hit and run death of a Fremont man early Wednesday morning. Preliminary information from the police investigation indicated the victim, a 29-year-old Fremont man, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Central Avenue. The suspect vehicle left the scene […]
NEWARK, CA
KSBW.com

Attempted homicide in Hollister on Saturday night

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stolen car with sleeping driver, assault rifle found in middle of Oakland street

OAKLAND -- Police on the lookout for a stolen vehicle in Oakland came across the vehicle in the middle of the roadway with the driver asleep inside the vehicle, the department said.Just before midnight Thursday, officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the 2500 block of 26th Avenue and saw a male driver who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat. The department's tactical emergency vehicle responded to the scene, and officers issued a number of commands to the driver.Police the suspect complied with the verbal commands and he was safely taken into custody. Police did not disclose his identity.A search of the stolen vehicle produced an assault rifle and tools associated with catalytic converter theft.No other information was immediately available. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

16-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department. Eva Medina was last seen near Hillcrest Avenue and Borden Ranch Lane. Eva is described to be 5 feet tall and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last […]
ANTIOCH, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy