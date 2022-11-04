De Leon, November 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in De Leon.
The Gorman High School basketball team will have a game with De Leon High School on November 04, 2022, 13:00:00.
Gorman High School
De Leon High School
November 04, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Gorman High School basketball team will have a game with De Leon High School on November 04, 2022, 14:15:00.
Gorman High School
De Leon High School
November 04, 2022
14:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
