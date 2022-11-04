Sheffield, November 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A Jamestown man who had an active arrest warrant was picked up early Monday morning after he allegedly struck a police officer's face with his fist. Jamestown Police say they conducted a street check on 35-year-old Shawn Sobczak in the area of West Third and Hallock Streets shortly after 3 am when the incident occurred. After a brief struggle, officer placed Sobczak into custody. A search yielded a quantity of meth and cocaine. Sobczak is facing charges of resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, attempted assault on a police officer in addition to his active warrant. Sobczak was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he is held pending arraignment.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO