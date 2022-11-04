Sheffield, November 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Firefighters from eight departments battled a massive brush fire that spread to and destroyed a two-story garage Friday evening in the Town of Sheridan. The blaze was reported at approximately 8:30 PM at 2922 Whitaker Road, with crews from Sheridan, Forestville, East Dunkirk, Cassadaga, Silver Creek, Sunset Bay, Hanover Center and Fredonia responding. According to county dispatchers, the fire had spread to approximately three acres of land. Crews were on scene for about 3 1/2 hours. There were no injuries reported. County Fire Police and Emergency Services, as well as New York State Forest Rangers, assisted at the scene.
