ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Russellville, November 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 6 days ago

The Belgreen High School basketball team will have a game with Tharptown High School on November 04, 2022, 14:00:00.

Belgreen High School
Tharptown High School
November 04, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Boys And Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Times

Russellville teammates get play-off rout of Boaz

Fans in attendance for Russellville’s first-round AHSAA Class 5A play-off game versus the Boaz Pirates witnessed football history. Russellville receiver Randell Johnson tied a state record with six touchdown receptions in a single game, and quarterback Harrison Burch equaled the single-game school record with seven TD passes in the Golden Tigers’ 63-10 home win.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Lane closure planned for Interstate 65 at Cullman-Blount county line

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Expect slow traffic on one section of Interstate 65 this week. The Alabama State Troopers say the right, northbound lane of I-65 at the Cullman-Blount county line will be closed for road maintenance. Crews will be working from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Man hit by train in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Cullman, Blount counties Nov. 8-10

DECATUR POST — From Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the right northbound lane of Interstate 65 from the Cullman County-Blount County line to the 295 mile marker, a few miles south of Exit 299 at Dodge City, for roadway maintenance.    This work will take place from about 8:30 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. daily.  Please expect a lane closure and delays. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge.   Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates accordingly. 
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Stay at the Hartselle Guest House for your next staycation

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re visiting north Alabama and looking for a place to stay, there are plenty of local spots that will make you feel right at home. Hartselle Guest House is one of many that welcomes guests with a cozy feel and encompasses the...
HARTSELLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Town of Holly Pond hit with two separate tragedies

HOLLY POND, Ala. — The small town of Holly Pond in Cullman County was hit with not one, but two tragedies this week. Jason McCollum spent the past 15 months at UAB Hospital, dealing with complications from COVID-19. He recently underwent a heart and double lung transplant, which resulted in a neurological incident that left him brain dead.
HOLLY POND, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. forgery-3rd degree (5 counts); St. Andrews United Methodist Church; Main Ave. S.W; cashed checks. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $192. Arrests. November 7. Hanners,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Man, woman killed in Alabama double homicide identified

A man and a woman found dead after a reported burglary at a duplex on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street Southeast in Decatur early Tuesday morning have been identified. According to Morgan 911, a call was placed from inside the duplex at 1:57 a.m. reporting a burglary. Neighbors said they heard windows smashed and then a series of gunshots.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene

A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
TOWN CREEK, AL
WAFF

Arraignment set for woman accused of killing sons

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An arraignment date has been set for a woman accused of killing her two sons in 2019. Sara Franco is accused of strangling and cutting the throat of her two children in October 2019. She was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on three charges of capital murder.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy