Obituary: Rhonda R. Deardorff
Obituary: Henry F. Trott
Henry F. "Pooty" Trott, 82, of Littlestown died Friday, Nov 4, at UPMC Hanover Hospital…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Obituary: Jane Louise Smith
Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle t…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Obituary: Virginia M. Ecker
Virginia M. Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Hea…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Obituary: Samuel L. Harman
Samuel L. Harman, 92, of Westminster, died Wed, Oct 2, 2022, at his home…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Obituary: William R. Hale
William R. Bill Hale, age 80, of Arendtsville, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his residence. He was bo…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Obituary: Brenda Carol Himes
Brenda Carol Himes(Miss Brenda), loving wife of 25 years to Donald L. Himes, Jr., and mother of four, passed away on Su…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Adventures in Youth Services at the Adams County Library System
Written by Abbie James, Gettysburg Library Children’s Assistant. Scavenger hunts. Digging for pirate gold. Some fun childhood memories may have surfaced from reading those words. It turns out that hunting for treasure isn’t only exciting for kids—and I get to do it every time a patron comes into the Children’s Department and requests a book. “Unicorn stories?” Absolutely! “What’s the first novel in this dragon series?” I’d be happy to look that up. “It’s a story where a girl gets a gift.” Luckily, I’d just read that one! The best part is, unlike some childhood treasure hunts that involve digging a giant hole in your backyard and finding poison ivy roots instead of valuable artifacts (an unfortunately true story for someone in my family!), the Adams County Library System almost always has the book-gems patrons seek.
Gettysburg Fire holds open house
Gettysburg Fire Department welcomed the community for a day of education and involvement during its annual station open house Saturday. The event at 35 North Stratton Street was a “Passport to Safety” where participants were encouraged to visit stations to learn about aspects of fire prevention with a chance to win prizes.
Phiel: No issues at Adams County polls
Election Day went “very smoothly” in Adams County, Commissioner Randy Phiel said Tuesday evening after polls closed. Phiel serves as chairman of the Adams County Board of Elections. Commissioner Jim Martin and Franklin Township citizen Vickie Corbett also comprise the board. Corbett is sitting in for Commissioner Marty Qually, who is unable to serve due to running for the 91st District seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“Teen Angels” Holiday Outreach
Looking for “Angels” in our community to help teens during the holiday. The Adams County Independent Living (IL) is offering a holiday outreach for youth 14-18 years of age. This program targets youth who are in need of holiday assistance and are receiving services through Adams County Children & Youth Services (ACCYS) and/or receiving IL services to help plan and prepare for living on their own. These youth often receive few gifts over the holidays and, because of their age, do not qualify for most of the existing holiday programs.
Obituary: Eugene W. “Tom” Miller
Eugene W. "Tom" Miller, 87, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Oct 25, at UPMC Hanover Hospital…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Celebrate Living the Dream
“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”. These words, stated by Martin Luther King, Jr., still challenge us to be the best we can be almost 60 years after he first spoke them. As a leader in the Civil Rights movement, Dr. King dedicated his life to racial justice and equality, constantly striving to make the world a better place.
Gettysburg Garden Club Christmas Greens and Gourmet Gifts Sale Coming Soon
That special time of the year is fast approaching. Mark your calendars for December 3, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. That’s when the. The community can expect the same range and quality of handcrafted arrangements our members create. Their love for gardening reflects in every element of creativity. We will have wreaths, swags, candles, and large to small table arrangements. All decorations have natural greens from the yards and farms of club members and the community. In addition, our delicious gourmet selections for humans, dogs, and cats will return with the same taste that customers enjoy each year. So please join us and spread the word. Though the sale ends at 2:00 p.m., we wouldn’t want you to miss any of your favorites. We suggest arriving early and browsing through our wide range of selections.
Shapiro, Fetterman win; Republicans carry county races
Josh Shapiro has defeated Doug Mastriano in the PA Gubernatorial race. John Fetterman has defeated Mehmet Oz in the PA Senate race. The Adams County election results are complete (but still unofficial) with all 50 Adams County precincts reporting both in-person and mail votes. Write-in votes will be tallied later...
Gettysburg Connection celebrates its 4th birthday with a successful fall fundraising drive
The Gettysburg Connection fall fundraising drive, which ended this week, coincided with our 4th birthday. And we received one of the best presents we could possibly have imagined: Our goal of recruiting 30 new members was surpassed by 60 percent – 48 new members joined us. The overwhelming support...
Obituary: Mildred M. Hull
Mildred Hull, 97, of Waynesboro, PA formerly of York, PA passed away Thursday October 20, 2022 at Cross Keys Brethren Home. Millie was the daughter of the late Robert C. Ness and Mary Strickler Ness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Hull and her siblings Wilson Ness, Elmer Ness, Anna Ness Snyder, and Robert Ness, Jr.
Obituary: Edna Mae Crider
Edna Mae Crider, age 87 of Mechanicsburg, passed away October 21, 2022 at Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health. Sh…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Obituary: Roger M. Nelson
Roger M. Nelson, 79, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home in Gettysburg. Born January 19, 1943 in Staten Island, NY, Roger was the son of the late Arthur J. and Margot Sylvia Nelson. Roger received his Bachelor of Science degree in physical therapy (PT) from New York...
Impressed by Belliveau
I had the pleasure of attending the debate hosted by Gettysburg Connection, partnered with Gettysburg College and I wanted to take the opportunity to share some of my thoughts from that evening. As a voter in this district, the attendance of Mr. Neil Belliveau was greatly appreciated. To me, he provided an alternative choice for those who do not feel at home with the Democrat and Republican parties or their candidates this year.
