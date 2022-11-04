Read full article on original website
Tennessee Slavery Vote Results Leave Internet Aghast
Voters in the ruby-red state backed amending its constitution to remove language permitting slavery or involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.
Another Georgia Runoff With Senate in the Balance. Here Are the Latest Updates on Midterm Election Results
On Wednesday control of the House and the Senate were both still up for grabs. While Republicans inch closer to taking control of the House, high profile gubernatorial and Senate races in Arizona are still too close to call. The Georgia Senate race is heading to a runoff on Dec. 6, the Associated Press said on Wednesday afternoon, when neither Republican Herschel Walker nor incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock reached 50% of the vote. Which party controls the Senate may come down to the vote count in Georgia—just as it did in 2020.
Turkey prices face inflation, bird flu ahead of holidays
Thanksgiving turkey may be harder to find -- and more expensive -- this year due to the spread of the avian flu virus as well as inflation.
