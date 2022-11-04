On Wednesday control of the House and the Senate were both still up for grabs. While Republicans inch closer to taking control of the House, high profile gubernatorial and Senate races in Arizona are still too close to call. The Georgia Senate race is heading to a runoff on Dec. 6, the Associated Press said on Wednesday afternoon, when neither Republican Herschel Walker nor incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock reached 50% of the vote. Which party controls the Senate may come down to the vote count in Georgia—just as it did in 2020.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO