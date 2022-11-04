Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 111-53 exhibition win over Kentucky State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Kentucky State in Rupp Arena on Thursday night in their 2022-23 exhibition finale. The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the Thorobreds, 111-53.

Next up for Kentucky is the Wildcats’ regular-season opener against Howard on Monday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:

Points: Antonio Reeves, 23

Rebounds: Ugonna Onyenso, 11

Assists: CJ Fredrick, 6

Steals: Lance Ware, Cason Wallace, 3

Blocks: Ugonna Onyenso, 4

Turnovers: Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves, 3

Minutes: Jacob Toppin, 30

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 5-10, CJ Fredrick 3-5, Cason Wallace 2-8, Chris Livingston 1-1, Adou Thiero 1-1

CJ Fredrick sparked Kentucky to a hot shooting night from beyond the arc on Thursday. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Next game

Howard at No. 4 Kentucky

What: 2022-23 regular-season opener

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: First meeting

