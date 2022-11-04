Read full article on original website
Clackamas County to limit release of updated election results
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — After the Clackamas County elections office releases preliminary election results shortly after 8 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday, voters will have to wait until 6 p.m. on Wednesday to see the next round of updated results. The timing of the updated vote tallies, as...
Oregon gubernatorial candidates make final push for votes on the eve of Election Day
OREGON, USA — In her final campaign rally in Canby on Monday night, Oregon republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan walked up to the podium to music from the 1986 movie, Top Gun. Drazan’s campaign team noted that the last time Oregon had a republican governor, it was when that movie hit theaters. The music was also a nod to what Drazan hopes will be her turn at a 2022 blockbuster sequel.
Initial results show more Yes votes than No votes for Portland charter reform
City officials said the measure was still too close to call Tuesday evening. If passed, it would dramatically overhaul Portland’s form of government.
What to expect when you're expecting election results
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's finally Tuesday, Nov. 8, which means it's Election Day across the United States. It might look different depending on where you are in the country, but in vote-by-mail states like Oregon and Washington, it means that the cutoff time for dropping off ballots or getting them postmarked arrives at 8 p.m. — and then results starting going out.
Midterm Election 2022: Results from the top races in Oregon and Portland
Here are the results for the biggest Oregon races including the race for governor, Portland's charter reform and a statewide measure requiring permits for gun sales. The 2022 Midterm Election is here, and Oregonians will soon begin learning the outcomes of important races throughout our region. Voters are electing a new governor, choosing new federal representatives and deciding policy for hot topics like health care, gun control and Portland's government structure.
Portland charter reform measure projected to pass
PORTLAND, Ore. — After months of public debate, Portland voters appear to have decided to overhaul the city's form of government. The Oregonian projects Measure 26-228, the charter reform package, to pass with updated tallies Wednesday morning showing 56% voting Yes and 44% voting No. Portland city officials held...
Election night in Oregon | What to know
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 2022 Midterm Election concludes Tuesday night, and it's a high-stakes political moment in both Oregon and Washington, where multiple unusually competitive races have emerged this year at all levels of government. The presidency might not be on the ballot, but the race for Oregon governor...
Environmental advocates accuse Portland Public Schools of violating its climate policy
Benson High School is slated to use natural gas for heating, which has some stakeholders up in arms. District officials say it was too far along.
Last-minute voters head to drop boxes across the Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — As people across Oregon and Washington continue to drop off their ballots in drop boxes ahead of Election Day, election officials want anyone with questions or ballot issues to get those figured out at their local county's election headquarters. In Multnomah County, Director of Elections Tim...
Gonzalez takes the lead in early Portland City Council results
Early returns showed challenger with a large lead over incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Their race is the only Portland City Council seat on the ballot.
Gonzalez projected to win race for Portland City Council against Hardesty
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rene Gonzalez is the projected winner in the race for Portland City Council, ousting Jo Ann Hardesty, according to The Oregonian. Updated results posted Wednesday morning for the Portland City Council race showed 55% votes for Gonzalez and 45% votes for incumbent Hardesty. Gonzalez and Hardesty...
Housing, healthcare top of mind for homeless voters
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homelessness and housing have been a primary focus for both candidates and voters this election cycle. At the same time, the voices of those living on the streets often go unheard. With one day until election day, local nonprofits that work closely with the homeless are working to change that.
Eroding trust in US elections taxes state investigators
SALEM, Ore. — As complaints about elections, many of them unfounded, pile up around the country, investigators tasked with dealing with them find themselves on the front line of defending the integrity of America’s system for choosing local, state and national leaders. In blue states like Oregon and...
Candidates for Oregon governor all push get-out-the-vote message
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Wednesday afternoon at North Clackamas Park in Milwaukie, Christine Drazan, the Republican candidate for Oregon governor, joined congressional candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer in thanking volunteers who would spend some time canvassing in the surrounding neighborhood. With less than a week left until Election Day, both women...
Postcards circulating a week before election draw concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of postcards that been making the rounds in Multnomah County leading up to Election Day have left some voters feeling concerned. The postcards contain messages urging people to vote, but some recipients have felt the specific wording is a bit threatening. One of the...
Portland's push to address homelessness could hang on the election for Multnomah County chair
PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in the coming November midterm election will soon decide on a new chair for the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners. It's a powerful position, something like the chief executive of the county. And despite the City of Portland's well-publicized consternation over how to address homelessness, it's actually an office under the county's umbrella that is supposed to coordinate homeless services and hold the purse strings.
Portland City Council Position 3 Candidates Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez face off over the future of Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Polls have shown Portland voters are frustrated and angry over growing homelessness and crime in the city, with 85% of respondents saying the City Council is ineffective. That poll was conducted by DHM research in early October. And with the race between Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty...
Portland voters overwhelmingly approve of plan to ban homeless street camping, poll finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Voters in the Portland area are fed up with the state of homelessness in the city and overwhelmingly approve Mayor Ted Wheeler's plan to ban unsanctioned public camping, according to a poll commissioned last month. The study was conducted by local independent polling firm DHM Research...
Here's how Oregon handles election security, and why voter fraud is vanishingly rare
PORTLAND, Ore. — Election Day is on November 8 — but since Oregon is a vote-by-mail state, many people have probably already sent in their ballots. A number of viewers wrote in to ask us what happens next; how do we know our votes are handled and counted properly? We got answers from an expert, Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott.
Climate activist deflates SUV tires in Southeast Portland neighborhood, leaves note
PORTLAND, Ore — A woman in Southeast Portland woke last Thursday to find the tires on her SUV deflated, along with a note from a climate activist attached to the door handle of her vehicle. The note read, "Attention, your gas guzzler kills. We have deflated one or more...
