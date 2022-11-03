Read full article on original website
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
WYTV.com
Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s main party candidates for Lt. Governor have been projected by the Associated Press as Republican State Representative Carrie DelRosso and Democratic State Representative Austin Davis. The candidates will run with their party’s respective gubernatorial nominees, Doug Mastriano for the Republicans and Josh Shapiro...
Decision 2022: What you need to know before you head to the polls in Pennsylvania
Channel 11 is your election headquarters and we have everything you need to know before heading to the polls on Tuesday for the midterm elections. We will have coverage on-air and online Tuesday, as well as live updates below as soon as the polls open. Download our WPXI News app for updates throughout the day, as well as alerts when results start to come in.
When do polls open in Pennsylvania? All the information you need for Election Day 2022
Everything you need to know about finding your polling place, what you need to bring to vote, and how to return your mail ballot.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8: Here is everything you need to know to vote
Pennsylvania has emerged as one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country. One of the tightest races pits Republican nominee Mehmet Oz against Democrat nominee John Fetterman in a contest that could...
Where do Pennsylvania polls stand ahead of Election Day?
Lots of money, lots of time, and lots of attention have all been focused on purple Pennsylvania, and it all comes down to Nov. 8.
Election deniers are on the Pennsylvania ballot in 2022. Some are faring much better than expected
“It’s a much more confounding issue for Republicans. That’s why I don’t think you see many Republican candidates wanting to talk about the issue [and] put it out there." Kenny Cooper/WHYY. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gained significant notoriety for his role in the insurrection at the...
Centre County polls to be monitored by DOJ
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Justice Department announced its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. Among those that will be monitored is 5 Pennsylvania counties, including Centre County. The other 4 that will be monitored are Berks County, […]
Planning to vote in person on Nov. 8? Here’s what to know
If you plan to vote in person on Nov. 8, here’s what to know before heading to the polls. The post Planning to vote in person on Nov. 8? Here’s what to know appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PA Gov. Quietly Signs $2 Billion Energy Tax Credit Package
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) has quietly signed a $2 billion tax credit package for the energy industry. Credit: Karl Hendon (Getty Images) Wolf, 73, has served as the Keystone State's governor since 2015. Last week, he signed House Bill 1059 into law, benefitting the hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research industries.
explore venango
How Disputes Over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. (Pictured above:...
Suit seeks to have Pennsylvania mail-in votes lacking dates counted (UPDATE)
Several Pennsylvania groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union have filed suit in federal court seeking to have votes from mail-in or absentee ballots counted even if they lack proper dates on their return envelopes. The suit filed Friday night in western Pennsylvania by state chapters of the NAACP,...
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true...
The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank
According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
How conservative media and Republican politicians spread disinformation about the arrest of a Bucks County anti-abortion activist
The case is an example of how misinformation fills an information void. The conspiracy theories that swirled around the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband are a prime example of how misinformation fills an information void. What happened in that case followed a familiar script used by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Senate needs to give Pennsylvanians a gift ban
It’s November. The time to think about gift giving, to make lists and budgets and plans. This year, what if we focused on drawing a line in the sand when it comes to gifts? Let’s stop the sleigh when it comes to Harrisburg’s elected officials. This year,...
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pennsylvania
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
Election 2022: Can a sloppy signature disqualify your vote? What can and can’t be challenged at the polls.
It’s Election Day and you sign in at the local polling place, scribbling down your squiggle of a signature with nary a legible letter. And right next to it is your name in perfect cursive, preserved for all time in the voter roll when you were 18. The two look absolutely nothing alike.
NJ election results: 600,000 have already voted — a look at the trends
TRENTON – More than 600,000 New Jerseyans have already voted in the 2022 general election, and it’s possible that nearly one-fourth of those who ultimately cast ballots will do so without going to a polling place on Election Day itself. Democrats, who have embraced early voting in greater...
