Obituary: Rhonda R. Deardorff
Obituary: Rhonda R. Deardorff
Obituary: Henry F. Trott
Henry F. "Pooty" Trott, 82, of Littlestown died Friday, Nov 4, at UPMC Hanover Hospital…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Obituary: William R. Hale
William R. Bill Hale, age 80, of Arendtsville, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his residence. He was bo…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Obituary: Carroll Dean Bartle
C. Dean Bartle, age 80, of Shippensburg, got promoted to Heaven on Monday, October 31, 2022 at York Hospital. He was bor…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Obituary: Samuel L. Harman
Samuel L. Harman, 92, of Westminster, died Wed, Oct 2, 2022, at his home…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
American Battlefield Trust hopes to purchase General Pickett’s Buffet
In the first major land preservation action in the core area of the of the Gettysburg battlefield since the 2003 demolition of the Home Sweet Home Motel, the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) plans to purchase the site of General Pickett’s Buffet Restaurant located on the southern edge of Gettysburg at 571 Steinwehr Avenue. The site is also home to the Gettysburg Battlefield Theater.
Gettysburg Fire holds open house
Gettysburg Fire Department welcomed the community for a day of education and involvement during its annual station open house Saturday. The event at 35 North Stratton Street was a “Passport to Safety” where participants were encouraged to visit stations to learn about aspects of fire prevention with a chance to win prizes.
“Teen Angels” Holiday Outreach
Looking for “Angels” in our community to help teens during the holiday. The Adams County Independent Living (IL) is offering a holiday outreach for youth 14-18 years of age. This program targets youth who are in need of holiday assistance and are receiving services through Adams County Children & Youth Services (ACCYS) and/or receiving IL services to help plan and prepare for living on their own. These youth often receive few gifts over the holidays and, because of their age, do not qualify for most of the existing holiday programs.
Gettysburg Garden Club Christmas Greens and Gourmet Gifts Sale Coming Soon
That special time of the year is fast approaching. Mark your calendars for December 3, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. That’s when the. The community can expect the same range and quality of handcrafted arrangements our members create. Their love for gardening reflects in every element of creativity. We will have wreaths, swags, candles, and large to small table arrangements. All decorations have natural greens from the yards and farms of club members and the community. In addition, our delicious gourmet selections for humans, dogs, and cats will return with the same taste that customers enjoy each year. So please join us and spread the word. Though the sale ends at 2:00 p.m., we wouldn’t want you to miss any of your favorites. We suggest arriving early and browsing through our wide range of selections.
Adventures in Youth Services at the Adams County Library System
Written by Abbie James, Gettysburg Library Children’s Assistant. Scavenger hunts. Digging for pirate gold. Some fun childhood memories may have surfaced from reading those words. It turns out that hunting for treasure isn’t only exciting for kids—and I get to do it every time a patron comes into the Children’s Department and requests a book. “Unicorn stories?” Absolutely! “What’s the first novel in this dragon series?” I’d be happy to look that up. “It’s a story where a girl gets a gift.” Luckily, I’d just read that one! The best part is, unlike some childhood treasure hunts that involve digging a giant hole in your backyard and finding poison ivy roots instead of valuable artifacts (an unfortunately true story for someone in my family!), the Adams County Library System almost always has the book-gems patrons seek.
Phiel: No issues at Adams County polls
Election Day went “very smoothly” in Adams County, Commissioner Randy Phiel said Tuesday evening after polls closed. Phiel serves as chairman of the Adams County Board of Elections. Commissioner Jim Martin and Franklin Township citizen Vickie Corbett also comprise the board. Corbett is sitting in for Commissioner Marty Qually, who is unable to serve due to running for the 91st District seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Entomologist Celebrates the Benefits of Homegrown National Park
The Gettysburg Green Gathering welcomed entomologist and native species advocate Doug Tallamy to the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Rec Park last night for a presentation on “nature’s best hope,” the re-wilding of the spaces and places where we live and work. Dr. Tallamy is a...
Obituary: William Thomas Pierce
William Bill Thomas Pierce, age 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Laure…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
Democracy For America Offers Post-Election Meetup
DFA’s Leon Reed and Professor Char Weise of Gettysburg College will appraise the results (to the extent they are known) of the 2022 elections, considering such issues as election results and trends in Pennsylvania (governor, senator, state legislature); national results and trends (who will or is likely to control the House and Senate and where will this be decided); results of high profile elections.
Fairfield’s Mansion House celebrates its 2nd anniversary
This story, published two years ago in Oct. 2020, is being republished as the Mansion house celebrates its second anniversary. The tradition of great food and lodging with live music on Thursdays continues. The Mansion House 1757, located at 15 W. Main St. in Fairfield, and previously called the Fairfield...
Gettysburg Connection celebrates its 4th birthday with a successful fall fundraising drive
The Gettysburg Connection fall fundraising drive, which ended this week, coincided with our 4th birthday. And we received one of the best presents we could possibly have imagined: Our goal of recruiting 30 new members was surpassed by 60 percent – 48 new members joined us. The overwhelming support...
Hill Financial Solutions offers free Medicare seminars
Hill Financial Solutions will be sponsoring a free seminar called Medicare Made Clear on November 15 and November 30. The seminars start at 6:00 p.m. and will be located on the third-floor meeting room of the Adams County Library on 147 Baltimore St, Gettysburg. This is an educational seminar that...
Obituary: Mildred M. Hull
Mildred Hull, 97, of Waynesboro, PA formerly of York, PA passed away Thursday October 20, 2022 at Cross Keys Brethren Home. Millie was the daughter of the late Robert C. Ness and Mary Strickler Ness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Hull and her siblings Wilson Ness, Elmer Ness, Anna Ness Snyder, and Robert Ness, Jr.
HUD Community Development Block Grant Awarded to Adams County Recipients
The Adams County Commissioners approved the submission of more than $320,000 for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant, awarding funding to Biglerville Borough and Hoffman Homes, as well as covering the county’s administrative fees, at its meeting yesterday. The $100,000 awarded to Biglerville Borough is the second grant in...
Obituary: Edna Mae Crider
Edna Mae Crider, age 87 of Mechanicsburg, passed away October 21, 2022 at Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health. Sh…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County.
