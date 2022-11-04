College basketball 2022-23: Offseason didn't go as planned, but Washington State men still appear to have winning pieces

Read full article on original website
Washington State notebook: Cougars employed deeper receiver rotation versus Stanford
PULLMAN – To motivate an underperforming position group, Washington State coaches redistributed some reps. The Cougars made tweaks to their wide receiver rotation during the bye week last month. “We really looked hard in the mirror and kinda figured out what’s best to keep guys fresh and to keep...
Crystal ball: Idaho should get plenty of postseason awards
LEWISTON – With only two regular-season games remaining in Idaho’s unforeseeable season, it’s time to do everyone’s favorite thing: speculate. With the Vandals sitting in third place in the Big Sky with a 5-1 conference mark, and ranked No. 15 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25, it’s not too early to look ahead to end-of-season conference awards.
Washington State loses standout left tackle Jarrett Kingston to season-ending injury
PULLMAN – Jarrett Kingston, the starting left tackle for Washington State’s football team and unquestionably the most consistent player on the Cougars’ offensive line, will miss the remainder of the season due to a lower-body injury sustained in the first half of WSU’s blowout win over Stanford on Saturday.
Guard Justin Powell puts on passing clinic in Washington State debut, Cougars cruise past Texas State
PULLMAN – Before the season, Washington State coach Kyle Smith predicted “distribution” to be a key strength of this new-look Cougars squad. In WSU’s season opener, a newcomer put together the best passing performance by a Cougar in recent memory. Transfer guard Justin Powell dazzled with...
