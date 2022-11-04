ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newville, PA

Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Rhonda R. Deardorff

We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication. Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Henry F. Trott

Henry F. "Pooty" Trott, 82, of Littlestown died Friday, Nov 4, at UPMC Hanover Hospital…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Carroll Dean Bartle

C. Dean Bartle, age 80, of Shippensburg, got promoted to Heaven on Monday, October 31, 2022 at York Hospital. He was bor…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Samuel L. Harman

Samuel L. Harman, 92, of Westminster, died Wed, Oct 2, 2022, at his home…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
WESTMINSTER, MD
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Brenda Carol Himes

Brenda Carol Himes(Miss Brenda), loving wife of 25 years to Donald L. Himes, Jr., and mother of four, passed away on Su…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Virginia M. Ecker

Virginia M. Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Hea…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
GARDNERS, PA
Gettysburg Connection

“Teen Angels” Holiday Outreach

Looking for “Angels” in our community to help teens during the holiday. The Adams County Independent Living (IL) is offering a holiday outreach for youth 14-18 years of age. This program targets youth who are in need of holiday assistance and are receiving services through Adams County Children & Youth Services (ACCYS) and/or receiving IL services to help plan and prepare for living on their own. These youth often receive few gifts over the holidays and, because of their age, do not qualify for most of the existing holiday programs.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Garden Club Christmas Greens and Gourmet Gifts Sale Coming Soon

That special time of the year is fast approaching. Mark your calendars for December 3, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. That’s when the. The community can expect the same range and quality of handcrafted arrangements our members create. Their love for gardening reflects in every element of creativity. We will have wreaths, swags, candles, and large to small table arrangements. All decorations have natural greens from the yards and farms of club members and the community. In addition, our delicious gourmet selections for humans, dogs, and cats will return with the same taste that customers enjoy each year. So please join us and spread the word. Though the sale ends at 2:00 p.m., we wouldn’t want you to miss any of your favorites. We suggest arriving early and browsing through our wide range of selections.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Adventures in Youth Services at the Adams County Library System

Written by Abbie James, Gettysburg Library Children’s Assistant. Scavenger hunts. Digging for pirate gold. Some fun childhood memories may have surfaced from reading those words. It turns out that hunting for treasure isn’t only exciting for kids—and I get to do it every time a patron comes into the Children’s Department and requests a book. “Unicorn stories?” Absolutely! “What’s the first novel in this dragon series?” I’d be happy to look that up. “It’s a story where a girl gets a gift.” Luckily, I’d just read that one! The best part is, unlike some childhood treasure hunts that involve digging a giant hole in your backyard and finding poison ivy roots instead of valuable artifacts (an unfortunately true story for someone in my family!), the Adams County Library System almost always has the book-gems patrons seek.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Fire holds open house

Gettysburg Fire Department welcomed the community for a day of education and involvement during its annual station open house Saturday. The event at 35 North Stratton Street was a “Passport to Safety” where participants were encouraged to visit stations to learn about aspects of fire prevention with a chance to win prizes.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

American Battlefield Trust hopes to purchase General Pickett’s Buffet

In the first major land preservation action in the core area of the of the Gettysburg battlefield since the 2003 demolition of the Home Sweet Home Motel, the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) plans to purchase the site of General Pickett’s Buffet Restaurant located on the southern edge of Gettysburg at 571 Steinwehr Avenue. The site is also home to the Gettysburg Battlefield Theater.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Eugene W. “Tom” Miller

Eugene W. "Tom" Miller, 87, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Oct 25, at UPMC Hanover Hospital…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Phiel: No issues at Adams County polls

Election Day went “very smoothly” in Adams County, Commissioner Randy Phiel said Tuesday evening after polls closed. Phiel serves as chairman of the Adams County Board of Elections. Commissioner Jim Martin and Franklin Township citizen Vickie Corbett also comprise the board. Corbett is sitting in for Commissioner Marty Qually, who is unable to serve due to running for the 91st District seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Celebrate Living the Dream

“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”. These words, stated by Martin Luther King, Jr., still challenge us to be the best we can be almost 60 years after he first spoke them. As a leader in the Civil Rights movement, Dr. King dedicated his life to racial justice and equality, constantly striving to make the world a better place.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: William Thomas Pierce

William Bill Thomas Pierce, age 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Laure…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Holiday gingerbread tradition returns

The Adams County Arts Council’s 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration & Holiday Mart returns on Friday, December 2, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, December 3, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. , at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. Admission is free for children with a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Edna Mae Crider

Edna Mae Crider, age 87 of Mechanicsburg, passed away October 21, 2022 at Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health. Sh…. For the complete obituary, please click here.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Mildred M. Hull

Mildred Hull, 97, of Waynesboro, PA formerly of York, PA passed away Thursday October 20, 2022 at Cross Keys Brethren Home. Millie was the daughter of the late Robert C. Ness and Mary Strickler Ness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Hull and her siblings Wilson Ness, Elmer Ness, Anna Ness Snyder, and Robert Ness, Jr.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

