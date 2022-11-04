ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

As If! The 90′s Fest will return to downtown St. Augustine for its third year

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BiATr_0iy2p5K500

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Are you ready to party like it’s the 1990s?

The As If! 90′s Fest is back for its third consecutive year. All things rad will take over Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine on Saturday, May 20, from 1 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Rapper Vanilla Ice, known for “Ice Ice Baby,” and alternative rock band, Spin Doctors will headline the event. The Spin Doctors are best known for their early 1990s hits, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t be Wrong.”

“I can’t believe it’s our third 90′s Fest!” said Jeanetta Cebollero, owner of Ancient City Entertainment and the organizer of the festival. “I’m so grateful for the chance to continue putting on this event year after year and provide the City of St. Augustine with a day to relive the best parts of growing up in the 1990s.”

The “all things” 90′s Fest will feature a full-day concert lineup with national acts, local and regional musicians, vendors, food trucks, a water slide, a “fly” photo booth, and much more.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit ACE Alliance, a nonprofit designated to assist locals who dedicate their craft and livelihood to the culture of tourism, entertainment, and hospitality throughout Northeast Florida.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The one-day event will also feature games, a water slide, vendors and food trucks. General Admission tickets are $25 through Dec. 31, 2022, then $30 from Jan. 1, 2023, until May 10, 2023.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.asifthe90sfest.com.

Photos: The third annual As If! The 90′s Fest is coming back to St. Augustine

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Florida man receives 2-year sentence for hate crime against Black man

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man convicted of a federal hate crime last year was sentenced on Monday to two years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, also received three years of supervised release for a racially motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public road in Pinellas County, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The victim was attacked while driving home from Seminole with family members, prosecutors said.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
118K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy