As If! The 90′s Fest will return to downtown St. Augustine for its third year

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Are you ready to party like it’s the 1990s?

The As If! 90′s Fest is back for its third consecutive year. All things rad will take over Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine on Saturday, May 20, from 1 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Rapper Vanilla Ice, known for “Ice Ice Baby,” and alternative rock band, Spin Doctors will headline the event. The Spin Doctors are best known for their early 1990s hits, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t be Wrong.”

“I can’t believe it’s our third 90′s Fest!” said Jeanetta Cebollero, owner of Ancient City Entertainment and the organizer of the festival. “I’m so grateful for the chance to continue putting on this event year after year and provide the City of St. Augustine with a day to relive the best parts of growing up in the 1990s.”

The “all things” 90′s Fest will feature a full-day concert lineup with national acts, local and regional musicians, vendors, food trucks, a water slide, a “fly” photo booth, and much more.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit ACE Alliance, a nonprofit designated to assist locals who dedicate their craft and livelihood to the culture of tourism, entertainment, and hospitality throughout Northeast Florida.

General Admission tickets are $25 through Dec. 31, 2022, then $30 from Jan. 1, 2023, until May 10, 2023.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.asifthe90sfest.com.

