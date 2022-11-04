‘Very sad to see them go’: Island Grocery in east Charlotte closing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A cherished grocery store that serves Caribbean food and ingredients is closing its doors in east Charlotte. The shop has been a fixture in the community for decades and will be serving customers for the last time this weekend.

“I am just sad. It is very sad to see them go,” customer Charmaine Miller said.

For two decades, the authentic ingredients that line the shelves at Island Grocery have attracted customers from all over the region.

“You get the raisins, the prune, the currants, the fish, such a variety,” Miller said.

But ask anyone in the store, and they will say it’s the faces and relationships built over the years that kept them coming back.

“We are like a family,” Island Grocery owner Carolina Coke said.

The family will soon be losing the place that brought them together.

“I had one lady who had an anxiety attack in here, just know that we are not going to be here because as she expressed to us, this is not only somewhere that she came to eat, or to buy groceries, this was someplace where she had a listening here. You felt comradeship. You felt it’s a family,” Coke said.

Coke said she had been in negotiations with her landlord for months. After disagreements about options to expand her shop and increasing rent, she says she was told she had to leave.

“We are going to miss this. I’m going to miss my customers, the dialog with them, the relationships. It’s really heartbreaking,” Coke said.

Coke describes the grocery store as a home away from home. Many of her customers have ties to the islands and grew up eating the food sold in her shop.

“From the patties to the food, even from the Irish moss — all of these things are here. To not have it anymore it’s kind of depressing,” long-time customer Juba Ragin said.

“I hope we can find another place that we can occupy, and I hope it is a place that we ourselves can purchase. Because going through this, I hope we never have to go through this again,” Coke said. The shop is officially closing this Saturday.

Coke plans to continue to serve customers through her online store until she is able to find a new location for her shop.

