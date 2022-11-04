ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Very sad to see them go’: Island Grocery in east Charlotte closing

By Taylor Young
Queen City News
Queen City News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFGrt_0iy2p1nB00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A cherished grocery store that serves Caribbean food and ingredients is closing its doors in east Charlotte. The shop has been a fixture in the community for decades and will be serving customers for the last time this weekend.

“I am just sad. It is very sad to see them go,” customer Charmaine Miller said.

For two decades, the authentic ingredients that line the shelves at Island Grocery have attracted customers from all over the region.

“You get the raisins, the prune, the currants, the fish, such a variety,” Miller said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

But ask anyone in the store, and they will say it’s the faces and relationships built over the years that kept them coming back.

“We are like a family,” Island Grocery owner Carolina Coke said.

The family will soon be losing the place that brought them together.

“I had one lady who had an anxiety attack in here, just know that we are not going to be here because as she expressed to us, this is not only somewhere that she came to eat, or to buy groceries, this was someplace where she had a listening here. You felt comradeship. You felt it’s a family,” Coke said.

Coke said she had been in negotiations with her landlord for months. After disagreements about options to expand her shop and increasing rent, she says she was told she had to leave.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

“We are going to miss this. I’m going to miss my customers, the dialog with them, the relationships. It’s really heartbreaking,” Coke said.

Coke describes the grocery store as a home away from home. Many of her customers have ties to the islands and grew up eating the food sold in her shop.

“From the patties to the food, even from the Irish moss — all of these things are here. To not have it anymore it’s kind of depressing,” long-time customer Juba Ragin said.

“I hope we can find another place that we can occupy, and I hope it is a place that we ourselves can purchase. Because going through this, I hope we never have to go through this again,” Coke said. The shop is officially closing this Saturday.

Coke plans to continue to serve customers through her online store until she is able to find a new location for her shop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Derrick Walters and his family members have been operating the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte for decades. Running the business has truly been a family affair. Walters, now a middle-aged man, said some of his earliest memories center around the Dairy Queen location...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”

I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
SHELBY, NC
WCNC

Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Gaston County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win

RALEIGH – Mahmoud Asmar of Mount Holly took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Asmar bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Pilot Monroe on U.S. 74 and Chamber Drive in Monroe. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday. Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

All three Charlotte city bonds have passed. Here's what that means

Three city bonds totaling $226 million appear to have easily passed in Charlotte, based on more than 250,000 votes. That means the city will be allowed to borrow the money from investors and spend it on three focus areas: local transportation, housing and neighborhood improvement. All three bonds passed by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 47 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy