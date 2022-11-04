That special time of the year is fast approaching. Mark your calendars for December 3, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. That’s when the. The community can expect the same range and quality of handcrafted arrangements our members create. Their love for gardening reflects in every element of creativity. We will have wreaths, swags, candles, and large to small table arrangements. All decorations have natural greens from the yards and farms of club members and the community. In addition, our delicious gourmet selections for humans, dogs, and cats will return with the same taste that customers enjoy each year. So please join us and spread the word. Though the sale ends at 2:00 p.m., we wouldn’t want you to miss any of your favorites. We suggest arriving early and browsing through our wide range of selections.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO