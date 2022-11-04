Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy TheoriesStill UnsolvedFrederick, MD
Pick Up Gus Edwards in Fantasy Football This WeekFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Related
Obituary: Rhonda R. Deardorff
We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication. Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
Obituary: Henry F. Trott
Henry F. “Pooty” Trott, 82, of Littlestown died Friday, Nov 4, at UPMC Hanover Hospital…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Jane Louise Smith
Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle t…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Carroll Dean Bartle
C. Dean Bartle, age 80, of Shippensburg, got promoted to Heaven on Monday, October 31, 2022 at York Hospital. He was bor…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
“Teen Angels” Holiday Outreach
Looking for “Angels” in our community to help teens during the holiday. The Adams County Independent Living (IL) is offering a holiday outreach for youth 14-18 years of age. This program targets youth who are in need of holiday assistance and are receiving services through Adams County Children & Youth Services (ACCYS) and/or receiving IL services to help plan and prepare for living on their own. These youth often receive few gifts over the holidays and, because of their age, do not qualify for most of the existing holiday programs.
Adventures in Youth Services at the Adams County Library System
Written by Abbie James, Gettysburg Library Children’s Assistant. Scavenger hunts. Digging for pirate gold. Some fun childhood memories may have surfaced from reading those words. It turns out that hunting for treasure isn’t only exciting for kids—and I get to do it every time a patron comes into the Children’s Department and requests a book. “Unicorn stories?” Absolutely! “What’s the first novel in this dragon series?” I’d be happy to look that up. “It’s a story where a girl gets a gift.” Luckily, I’d just read that one! The best part is, unlike some childhood treasure hunts that involve digging a giant hole in your backyard and finding poison ivy roots instead of valuable artifacts (an unfortunately true story for someone in my family!), the Adams County Library System almost always has the book-gems patrons seek.
Gettysburg Garden Club Christmas Greens and Gourmet Gifts Sale Coming Soon
That special time of the year is fast approaching. Mark your calendars for December 3, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. That’s when the. The community can expect the same range and quality of handcrafted arrangements our members create. Their love for gardening reflects in every element of creativity. We will have wreaths, swags, candles, and large to small table arrangements. All decorations have natural greens from the yards and farms of club members and the community. In addition, our delicious gourmet selections for humans, dogs, and cats will return with the same taste that customers enjoy each year. So please join us and spread the word. Though the sale ends at 2:00 p.m., we wouldn’t want you to miss any of your favorites. We suggest arriving early and browsing through our wide range of selections.
Gettysburg Fire holds open house
Gettysburg Fire Department welcomed the community for a day of education and involvement during its annual station open house Saturday. The event at 35 North Stratton Street was a “Passport to Safety” where participants were encouraged to visit stations to learn about aspects of fire prevention with a chance to win prizes.
Obituary: William Thomas Pierce
William Bill Thomas Pierce, age 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Laure…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Phiel: No issues at Adams County polls
Election Day went “very smoothly” in Adams County, Commissioner Randy Phiel said Tuesday evening after polls closed. Phiel serves as chairman of the Adams County Board of Elections. Commissioner Jim Martin and Franklin Township citizen Vickie Corbett also comprise the board. Corbett is sitting in for Commissioner Marty Qually, who is unable to serve due to running for the 91st District seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Entomologist Celebrates the Benefits of Homegrown National Park
The Gettysburg Green Gathering welcomed entomologist and native species advocate Doug Tallamy to the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Rec Park last night for a presentation on “nature’s best hope,” the re-wilding of the spaces and places where we live and work. Dr. Tallamy is a...
Gettysburg Connection celebrates its 4th birthday with a successful fall fundraising drive
The Gettysburg Connection fall fundraising drive, which ended this week, coincided with our 4th birthday. And we received one of the best presents we could possibly have imagined: Our goal of recruiting 30 new members was surpassed by 60 percent – 48 new members joined us. The overwhelming support...
Obituary: Edna Mae Crider
Edna Mae Crider, age 87 of Mechanicsburg, passed away October 21, 2022 at Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health. Sh…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Richard Kenneth Miller, Jr.
Richard Kenneth Miller, Jr., age 51, of South Mountain, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at South Mountain Restor…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Ordering New Library Materials Takes A Village
In our budget year 2022, the Adams County Library System is scheduled to spend $165,711 on new materials of all types for the six branches of the Adams County Library System. This number also includes e-books and e-audiobooks for our Cloud Library electronic platform. I should note that this number does not include the additional funds we spend on electronic databases, electronic magazines, or the supplies and software needed to make them available to the public for circulation.
Obituary: Mildred M. Hull
Mildred Hull, 97, of Waynesboro, PA formerly of York, PA passed away Thursday October 20, 2022 at Cross Keys Brethren Home. Millie was the daughter of the late Robert C. Ness and Mary Strickler Ness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Hull and her siblings Wilson Ness, Elmer Ness, Anna Ness Snyder, and Robert Ness, Jr.
Kiwanis donates $1,000 to GARA for playgrounds
At Monday’s board meeting, Gettysburg Area Recreational Authority (GARA) Executive Director Erin Peddigree said the Gettysburg Adams Kiwanis club had donated $1,000 to GARA for playgrounds. In terms of the budget, Peddigree said GARA was “right on track with last year.”. Peddigree said baseball and softball continued in...
Main Street Gettysburg Receives Grant for Welcome Center from Nature Alliance and Heritage Center
Main Street Gettysburg is pleased to announce a major donation for its Gettysburg Welcome Center Project from the Gettysburg Nature Alliance, which operates the Gettysburg Heritage Center. The Nature Alliance this week provided a generous donation of $25,000 to Main Street Gettysburg for the Gettysburg Welcome Center, a $1.4 million...
Obituary: Donald E. Warren
Donald E. Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Roger M. Nelson
Roger M. Nelson, 79, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home in Gettysburg. Born January 19, 1943 in Staten Island, NY, Roger was the son of the late Arthur J. and Margot Sylvia Nelson. Roger received his Bachelor of Science degree in physical therapy (PT) from New York...
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0