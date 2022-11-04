ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk, ME

WPFO

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Sanford Police warn Mainers about Facebook puppy scam

SANFORD (WGME) -- Sanford Police say they have received several reports from Mainers about scammers claiming to sell puppies on Facebook. Police say the buyer sends money for the puppies and arranges to meet with the seller to retrieve the puppies. The address is real, but the people living at...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Portland asks residents to mulch leaves instead of raking

PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking residents to "leave the leaves." The city's Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department says they are mulching in place and are asking residents to do the same. The city says the practice benefits the soil and the environment. This includes weed...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills declares victory, LePage not conceding defeat

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills declared victory in Maine's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. Mills received a congratulatory phone call from President Joe Biden before taking the stage in front of her supporters at Aura in Portland. While on stage, Mills also received a phone call from Senator Angus King.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gov. Mills tours state, holds rally in Lewiston ahead of Election Day

LEWISTON (WGME) – Maine gubernatorial candidates made a final push for votes Monday. Governor Janet Mills held a rally in Lewiston to get voters excited about casting their ballots. Mills first spent the morning speaking to families and businesspeople in Bath. She was at SMCC in South Portland mid-day...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Cape Elizabeth voters reverse zoning amendment changes for town center

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – Cape Elizabeth voters have reversed controversial zoning amendments related to the town center. Town residents decided to reverse rules that would allow certain affordable housing developments to be built in the town's center. The zoning amendments were passed last year by the Cape Elizabeth Town...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WPFO

Two Maine races could make history on Election Day

Two Maine races could make history on Tuesday. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is facing Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. If elected, she has the chance to be one of the first Somali Americans...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand

Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine

LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Crashes on I-295 in Brunswick shut down southbound lanes, 2 hospitalized

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says two separate crashes on I-295 in Brunswick shut down the southbound lanes Tuesday night. Two people were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Viewer video from the scene shows several large vehicles involved in the crash. Maine State Police says the...
BRUNSWICK, ME

