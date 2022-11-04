Read full article on original website
WPFO
'It's not real:' Mainers lose thousands of dollars in money-for-gold scam
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- An odd scam has taken thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims in Maine. A gold and silver shop in South Portland is hoping to warn others before anyone else turns over their hard-earned money. The ploy is pretty simple. “Mainers reach into their pockets when somebody's...
WPFO
3 Maine communities named among most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in U.S.'
We know how pretty Maine can be in the winter, so it comes as no surprise that three Maine communities made the list of the “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”. According to travel website TripsToDiscover.com, Bethel, Kennebunkport, and York are considered to be some of...
WPFO
Cumberland, North Yarmouth residents reject nearly $74M school referendum
CUMBERLAND (WGME)— The Cumberland and North Yarmouth community will not get a new elementary school after voters said no to a $74 million bond. About 55 percent of voters rejected the proposal. This was MSAD 51's third attempt in recent years to expand. The main issue is at the...
WPFO
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
WPFO
Sanford Police warn Mainers about Facebook puppy scam
SANFORD (WGME) -- Sanford Police say they have received several reports from Mainers about scammers claiming to sell puppies on Facebook. Police say the buyer sends money for the puppies and arranges to meet with the seller to retrieve the puppies. The address is real, but the people living at...
WPFO
Portland asks residents to mulch leaves instead of raking
PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking residents to "leave the leaves." The city's Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department says they are mulching in place and are asking residents to do the same. The city says the practice benefits the soil and the environment. This includes weed...
WPFO
To college and beyond: Unique Portland program shows students how to 'Make It Happen'
The pandemic took a huge toll on students with declining test scores and graduation rates in Maine. Some students were able to make it through with guidance and support from a special program. “At first, I wasn't very interested because it's a school program,” said Luzia Vumpa, a student at...
WPFO
2 Somali American women elected to Maine State House for first time in history
Two Somali American women have been elected to the Maine State House for the first time in history. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is soundly beat Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. In House District...
WPFO
Gov. Mills declares victory, LePage not conceding defeat
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills declared victory in Maine's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. Mills received a congratulatory phone call from President Joe Biden before taking the stage in front of her supporters at Aura in Portland. While on stage, Mills also received a phone call from Senator Angus King.
WPFO
Gov. Mills tours state, holds rally in Lewiston ahead of Election Day
LEWISTON (WGME) – Maine gubernatorial candidates made a final push for votes Monday. Governor Janet Mills held a rally in Lewiston to get voters excited about casting their ballots. Mills first spent the morning speaking to families and businesspeople in Bath. She was at SMCC in South Portland mid-day...
WPFO
Threats made against staff at medical center in Scarborough cause lockdown
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Police say threats against staff at a medical center in Scarborough caused a lockdown on Tuesday. Officials say Maine Medical Partners -- Neurosurgery & Spine received broad threats that were made against employees at the facility around 10 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, police say...
WPFO
Cape Elizabeth voters reverse zoning amendment changes for town center
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – Cape Elizabeth voters have reversed controversial zoning amendments related to the town center. Town residents decided to reverse rules that would allow certain affordable housing developments to be built in the town's center. The zoning amendments were passed last year by the Cape Elizabeth Town...
WPFO
Missing South Portland woman struggling with mental health issues found safe
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Candace Beaudoin. Beaudoin was last seen Monday leaving her home at 388 Sawyer Road in South Portland. Police say she is struggling with mental health issues. Beaudoin is a 5'2", 140-pound white woman with...
WPFO
Cape Elizabeth voters reject school construction bond that could have raised taxes
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Voters in Cape Elizabeth rejected a multi-million-dollar school construction bond which could have increased property taxes in the town by more than 20 percent. The money would have been used to build a new elementary and middle school building as well fund some renovations to the...
WPFO
Two Maine races could make history on Election Day
Two Maine races could make history on Tuesday. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is facing Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. If elected, she has the chance to be one of the first Somali Americans...
WPFO
Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand
Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
WPFO
Last minute campaign events: Mills and LePage make final push ahead of Election Day
It's the final push before voters head to the polls. Election Day is Tuesday and both candidates for governor in Maine are trying to swing some last-minute support their way. Governor Janet Mills will be making multiple stops on the campaign trail Monday. She'll be visiting downtown Bath, meeting with...
WPFO
Poliquin blames Biden administration policies for drugs, crime in Maine
LEWISTON (WGME) – Republican Bruce Poliquin spoke to voters and the media in Lewiston Monday afternoon. Like Paul LePage, Poliquin is seeking a third, non-consecutive term in office, after serving four years in Congress for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. At Kennedy Park, Poliquin blamed the Biden administration’s policies,...
WPFO
Crashes on I-295 in Brunswick shut down southbound lanes, 2 hospitalized
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says two separate crashes on I-295 in Brunswick shut down the southbound lanes Tuesday night. Two people were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Viewer video from the scene shows several large vehicles involved in the crash. Maine State Police says the...
WPFO
Massachusetts man accused driving over 100 mph with child in car in New Hampshire
BOW, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man is accused of driving nearly 110 mph on a New Hampshire highway with a child in the car. New Hampshire State Police say they clocked a car going 107 mph on I-93 in Bow on Saturday. Troopers say they pulled the driver,...
