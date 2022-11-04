Read full article on original website
B2B Commerce Firm Kibo Debuts Platform in AWS Marketplace
Composable commerce provider Kibo has announced that its commerce platform is now available in Amazon Web Services’ AWS Marketplace. With the products available on this digital catalog of software that runs on AWS, retailers can now deploy them in a matter of minutes, Kibo said Tuesday (Nov. 8) in a press release.
80% of Firms Hit Roadblocks When Making International Workforce Payments
80% of Firms Hit Roadblocks When Making International Workforce Payments. International hiring among U.S. and U.K. businesses skyrocketed in 2021, with organizations primarily looking to expand their business into new markets and/or increase their market share in other countries. The second most common reason for hiring internationally was to find new talent, particularly among organizations that do not have many overseas employees.
Oracle Unveils Mobile Ordering/Payments Tool
As restaurants deal with a tough labor market, business software company Oracle has debuted a mobile order and pay tool designed to let eateries “serve customers from anywhere.”. The Oracle MICROS Simphony tool is a handheld point-of-sale (POS) and payment device that lets servers place orders and send them...
FinTech Euronet Worldwide Teams With AeTrade on Digital Payments
Digital payments in Africa are about to get an even wider reach, thanks to a new collaboration between Euronet Worldwide and the Africa Electronic Trade Group, or AeTrade. Euronet announced the partnership on Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying the two firms are aiming to build a multi-channel, cross-border payments gateway, or switch, to reach Africa’s financial businesses and banks.
Mexican B2B Payment Firm Mendel Raises $60M
B2B payments company Mendel has raised $60 million in a new funding round and said it plans to use the new capital to accelerate the development of its corporate spend management platform in the Mexican market. This funding round was the company’s first since one late last year, when it...
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Amazon Looks to ‘Subscribe and Save’ to Boost Branded Partnerships and Grocery Spend
Amazon’s shares have slipped about 11% in the wake of last month’s earnings reports, as investors fretted about consumers’ belt-tightening. “The continuing impacts of broad-scale inflation, heightened fuel prices, and rising energy costs have impacted our sales growth as consumers assess the purchasing power and organizations of all sizes evaluate their technology and advertising spend,” CEO Brian Olsavsky said on the most recent earnings call.
Gap Sells China Retail Business to eCommerce Platform Baozun
In a move to better connect its retail brand to Chinese consumers, Gap has agreed to sell its local online business to Baozun, an eCommerce retailer in China. The company said it will be selling its eCommerce operations in Taiwan and China for up to $50 million, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release.
Procore Introduces Tool to Speed Up Slow Construction Payments
Construction management software provider Procore has launched a tool it says will help solve a perennial problem in its industry: slow payments. Procore Pay, built in partnership with Goldman Sachs, is a payment functionality built into the Procore platform, the company said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 8). Due...
Checkout.com and Shieldpay Team on Escrow Payment Solution
Business-to-business (B2B) payment technology company Shieldpay on Tuesday (Nov. 8) announced a partnership with eCommerce payment platform Checkout.com that will allow the latter to leverage Shieldpay’s payment engine and digital escrow capabilities. Shieldpay’s digital escrow will enable Checkout.com customers to hold funds in secure accounts until both buyer and...
FV Debuts Puerto Rico’s 1st Bank-Based Digital Asset Custody Service
Puerto Rico’s FV Bank has launched digital asset custody and settlement services for clients around the world, becoming the first bank in the commonwealth to do so. The company announced the rollout in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying it was launching initially with bitcoin as the first supported digital asset, with ethereum, Circle’s USD Coin, and USDT custody expected to follow soon.
Meta to Lay Off More Than 11,000 Workers Due to Drop in eCommerce
Meta will lay off more than 11,000 employees — 13% of its workforce — CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, blaming the decision on his misguided bet on pandemic eCommerce. In a memo to employees Wednesday (Nov. 9), the Facebook founder took responsibility for the moves that brought the company to this point. He said many people predicted that the increase in eCommerce shopping that began with COVID-19 would continue beyond the pandemic.
Mastercard Supports Digital Transformation in Egypt
Mastercard has partnered with Arab African International Bank (AAIB) as part of its efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of Egypt’s financial system. Through the partnership, Mastercard will contribute to AAIB’s digital transformation strategy, and the two companies will work together to help drive the adoption of digital payments in the country, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release.
Carrefour Banks on Retail Media, BNPL to Fuel 2023 Omnichannel Customer Engagement
As part of its business strategy for the 2023-26 period, French retail giant Carrefour has unveiled plans to launch a global retail media platform, a joint venture with French multinational advertising and public relations company Publicis. Operations are expected to commence in the first half of 2023, with the retailer...
User Experience Must Improve for Crypto to Gain Cross-Border Payments Use
Whether you’re talking about remittances sent home by migrant workers or other larger sums moving from one country to another, cross-border payments are the part of finance that crypto companies believe they can most easily and effectively disrupt. However, Jim Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of global payments FinTech Six...
Quisitive’s PayiQ Platform Partners With Visa’s Cybersource
Payment processing platform PayiQ is about to move payments much faster thanks to a new partnership between the platform’s developer, Quisitive Technology, and Visa-owned payments software platform Cybersource. Quisitive outlined in its Wednesday (Nov. 9) press release that PayiQ will be using Cybersource’s connection to Visa’s payments infrastructure to...
Bankful Merchants Can Now Offer Consumers BNPL Option
Payment gateway Bankful and buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Sezzle have partnered to enable Bankful’s merchants to offer their customers the option of paying in monthly installments. Bankful, which was previously known as Pinwheel, integrates with major eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Square, Wix and WooCommerce to simplify the...
Goldman Sachs Weighed Purchase of Card Tech Firms
Goldman Sachs has explored purchasing a payments technology company to enhance its credit card offerings. That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report Tuesday (Nov. 8), in which people with knowledge of the matter say the bank discussed acquiring credit card platforms Deserve and Cardless, and payments company CoreCard.
Twitter Reportedly Filed With FinCEN to Process Payments
Twitter has reportedly filed paperwork with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to begin the process of registering to process payments. The social media platform did the filing last week, The New York Times reported Wednesday (Nov. 9), citing a filing it had obtained. Businesses are required to register with...
