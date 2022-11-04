ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

B2B Commerce Firm Kibo Debuts Platform in AWS Marketplace

Composable commerce provider Kibo has announced that its commerce platform is now available in Amazon Web Services’ AWS Marketplace. With the products available on this digital catalog of software that runs on AWS, retailers can now deploy them in a matter of minutes, Kibo said Tuesday (Nov. 8) in a press release.
PYMNTS

80% of Firms Hit Roadblocks When Making International Workforce Payments

80% of Firms Hit Roadblocks When Making International Workforce Payments. International hiring among U.S. and U.K. businesses skyrocketed in 2021, with organizations primarily looking to expand their business into new markets and/or increase their market share in other countries. The second most common reason for hiring internationally was to find new talent, particularly among organizations that do not have many overseas employees.
PYMNTS

Oracle Unveils Mobile Ordering/Payments Tool

As restaurants deal with a tough labor market, business software company Oracle has debuted a mobile order and pay tool designed to let eateries “serve customers from anywhere.”. The Oracle MICROS Simphony tool is a handheld point-of-sale (POS) and payment device that lets servers place orders and send them...
PYMNTS

FinTech Euronet Worldwide Teams With AeTrade on Digital Payments

Digital payments in Africa are about to get an even wider reach, thanks to a new collaboration between Euronet Worldwide and the Africa Electronic Trade Group, or AeTrade. Euronet announced the partnership on Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying the two firms are aiming to build a multi-channel, cross-border payments gateway, or switch, to reach Africa’s financial businesses and banks.
PYMNTS

Mexican B2B Payment Firm Mendel Raises $60M

B2B payments company Mendel has raised $60 million in a new funding round and said it plans to use the new capital to accelerate the development of its corporate spend management platform in the Mexican market. This funding round was the company’s first since one late last year, when it...
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
PYMNTS

Amazon Looks to ‘Subscribe and Save’ to Boost Branded Partnerships and Grocery Spend

Amazon’s shares have slipped about 11% in the wake of last month’s earnings reports, as investors fretted about consumers’ belt-tightening. “The continuing impacts of broad-scale inflation, heightened fuel prices, and rising energy costs have impacted our sales growth as consumers assess the purchasing power and organizations of all sizes evaluate their technology and advertising spend,” CEO Brian Olsavsky said on the most recent earnings call.
PYMNTS

Gap Sells China Retail Business to eCommerce Platform Baozun

In a move to better connect its retail brand to Chinese consumers, Gap has agreed to sell its local online business to Baozun, an eCommerce retailer in China. The company said it will be selling its eCommerce operations in Taiwan and China for up to $50 million, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release.
PYMNTS

Procore Introduces Tool to Speed Up Slow Construction Payments

Construction management software provider Procore has launched a tool it says will help solve a perennial problem in its industry: slow payments. Procore Pay, built in partnership with Goldman Sachs, is a payment functionality built into the Procore platform, the company said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 8). Due...
PYMNTS

Checkout.com and Shieldpay Team on Escrow Payment Solution

Business-to-business (B2B) payment technology company Shieldpay on Tuesday (Nov. 8) announced a partnership with eCommerce payment platform Checkout.com that will allow the latter to leverage Shieldpay’s payment engine and digital escrow capabilities. Shieldpay’s digital escrow will enable Checkout.com customers to hold funds in secure accounts until both buyer and...
PYMNTS

FV Debuts Puerto Rico’s 1st Bank-Based Digital Asset Custody Service

Puerto Rico’s FV Bank has launched digital asset custody and settlement services for clients around the world, becoming the first bank in the commonwealth to do so. The company announced the rollout in a news release Wednesday (Nov. 9), saying it was launching initially with bitcoin as the first supported digital asset, with ethereum, Circle’s USD Coin, and USDT custody expected to follow soon.
PYMNTS

Meta to Lay Off More Than 11,000 Workers Due to Drop in eCommerce

Meta will lay off more than 11,000 employees — 13% of its workforce — CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, blaming the decision on his misguided bet on pandemic eCommerce. In a memo to employees Wednesday (Nov. 9), the Facebook founder took responsibility for the moves that brought the company to this point. He said many people predicted that the increase in eCommerce shopping that began with COVID-19 would continue beyond the pandemic.
PYMNTS

Mastercard Supports Digital Transformation in Egypt

Mastercard has partnered with Arab African International Bank (AAIB) as part of its efforts to accelerate the digital transformation of Egypt’s financial system. Through the partnership, Mastercard will contribute to AAIB’s digital transformation strategy, and the two companies will work together to help drive the adoption of digital payments in the country, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 8) press release.
PYMNTS

User Experience Must Improve for Crypto to Gain Cross-Border Payments Use

Whether you’re talking about remittances sent home by migrant workers or other larger sums moving from one country to another, cross-border payments are the part of finance that crypto companies believe they can most easily and effectively disrupt. However, Jim Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of global payments FinTech Six...
PYMNTS

Quisitive’s PayiQ Platform Partners With Visa’s Cybersource

Payment processing platform PayiQ is about to move payments much faster thanks to a new partnership between the platform’s developer, Quisitive Technology, and Visa-owned payments software platform Cybersource. Quisitive outlined in its Wednesday (Nov. 9) press release that PayiQ will be using Cybersource’s connection to Visa’s payments infrastructure to...
PYMNTS

Bankful Merchants Can Now Offer Consumers BNPL Option

Payment gateway Bankful and buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Sezzle have partnered to enable Bankful’s merchants to offer their customers the option of paying in monthly installments. Bankful, which was previously known as Pinwheel, integrates with major eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Square, Wix and WooCommerce to simplify the...
PYMNTS

Goldman Sachs Weighed Purchase of Card Tech Firms

Goldman Sachs has explored purchasing a payments technology company to enhance its credit card offerings. That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report Tuesday (Nov. 8), in which people with knowledge of the matter say the bank discussed acquiring credit card platforms Deserve and Cardless, and payments company CoreCard.
PYMNTS

Twitter Reportedly Filed With FinCEN to Process Payments

Twitter has reportedly filed paperwork with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to begin the process of registering to process payments. The social media platform did the filing last week, The New York Times reported Wednesday (Nov. 9), citing a filing it had obtained. Businesses are required to register with...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy