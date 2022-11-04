Meta will lay off more than 11,000 employees — 13% of its workforce — CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, blaming the decision on his misguided bet on pandemic eCommerce. In a memo to employees Wednesday (Nov. 9), the Facebook founder took responsibility for the moves that brought the company to this point. He said many people predicted that the increase in eCommerce shopping that began with COVID-19 would continue beyond the pandemic.

