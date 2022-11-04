Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
tpr.org
Peter Sakai elected the next Bexar County Judge
Peter Sakai, the former children’s court Judge, will trade in the bench for the Commissioner’s Court dais in January. Bexar County voters awarded the Democrat nearly 59% of the vote. Former Pct. 3 County Commissioner Trish DeBerry, a Republican who vacated her seat to run for judge, received...
tpr.org
Mayor Nirenberg: Councilman Perry should resign if hit and run details are accurate
Councilman Clayton Perry’s future on the San Antonio City Council was an open question and the big topic of conversation at City Hall on Tuesday since news broke Monday night about a hit and run he was allegedly involved in. “If the details in the police report regarding Sunday...
tpr.org
Republican De La Cruz defeats Democrat Vallejo in South Texas’ 15th District
Republican Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo to win Texas' 15th Congressional District, which runs from McAllen to Seguin. The GOP targeted this seat along with two others in South Texas. However, the Democrats pulled off victories in Districts 28 and 34, while the GOP’s De La Cruz...
tpr.org
With abortion on the ballot, Bexar DA's race goes to Democrat
Incumbent Joe Gonzales won re-election as Bexar County District Attorney, declaring victory shortly after the early vote was released Tuesday night. "I'm happy and very excited. It looks like we're gonna win tonight, from what everybody tells me," Gonzales said at his watch party. Races for Bexar County district attorney...
tpr.org
San Antonio Councilman Perry says he was involved in car accident amid hit-and-run allegations
In his first public comments since allegations surfaced that he hit a vehicle with his jeep and fled the scene of a car crash, District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry confirmed he was involved in a car crash but didn't remember the incident. Perry’s full statement didn't give an account of...
tpr.org
Voter turnout steady throughout Bexar County on Election Day
Voters lined up at polling sites across Bexar County on Tuesday to select state, county, and congressional leaders, pass judgment on school district and municipal issues and, in general, shape the political landscape for at least the next few years. Polls opened at 7 a.m. After lower than usual turnout...
tpr.org
Elections officials: Voters should report harassment from poll watchers to precinct judges
Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said she expected poll watchers to be more active on Election Day than they were during the early voting period that ended on Friday. She said she heard no major complaints from election workers concerning poll watchers during the early voting period. Callanen said...
tpr.org
Election Results: November 8, 2022
Scroll down for the latest statewide, congressional, and countywide results. The offices of governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor will remain in conservative hands as Texas Democrats continue their near-three-decade losing streak in statewide contests. The former children’s court Judge will trade in the bench for the Commissioner’s Court dais...
tpr.org
San Antonio law enforcement, FBI investigate explosion underneath statue next to TPR's headquarters
San Antonio and federal investigators continued on Monday to investigate the cause of an apparent explosion underneath a silver sculpture of Vladimir Lenin and Mao Tse Tung next to the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. “This morning we responded to some distress calls from concerned patrons, neighbors from some smoke...
tpr.org
Think Science: Early Disease Indicators
In a healthcare system focused on treatment instead of prevention, being proactive includes not just maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but watching out for non-traditional symptoms that may presage later health issues. For example, did you know that gait, or the way a person walks, can be an early indicator of Parkinson’s disease? Or that dental health is closely tied to heart health? At our next Think Science event, we’ll learn about early indicators of disease that you may not be aware of. Plan ahead for good health by attending this event, moderated by Bonnie Petrie, host of TPR’s “Petrie Dish” podcast.
