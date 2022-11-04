ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

tpr.org

Peter Sakai elected the next Bexar County Judge

Peter Sakai, the former children’s court Judge, will trade in the bench for the Commissioner’s Court dais in January. Bexar County voters awarded the Democrat nearly 59% of the vote. Former Pct. 3 County Commissioner Trish DeBerry, a Republican who vacated her seat to run for judge, received...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

With abortion on the ballot, Bexar DA's race goes to Democrat

Incumbent Joe Gonzales won re-election as Bexar County District Attorney, declaring victory shortly after the early vote was released Tuesday night. "I'm happy and very excited. It looks like we're gonna win tonight, from what everybody tells me," Gonzales said at his watch party. Races for Bexar County district attorney...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Voter turnout steady throughout Bexar County on Election Day

Voters lined up at polling sites across Bexar County on Tuesday to select state, county, and congressional leaders, pass judgment on school district and municipal issues and, in general, shape the political landscape for at least the next few years. Polls opened at 7 a.m. After lower than usual turnout...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Election Results: November 8, 2022

Scroll down for the latest statewide, congressional, and countywide results. The offices of governor, attorney general and lieutenant governor will remain in conservative hands as Texas Democrats continue their near-three-decade losing streak in statewide contests. The former children’s court Judge will trade in the bench for the Commissioner’s Court dais...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Think Science: Early Disease Indicators

In a healthcare system focused on treatment instead of prevention, being proactive includes not just maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but watching out for non-traditional symptoms that may presage later health issues. For example, did you know that gait, or the way a person walks, can be an early indicator of Parkinson’s disease? Or that dental health is closely tied to heart health? At our next Think Science event, we’ll learn about early indicators of disease that you may not be aware of. Plan ahead for good health by attending this event, moderated by Bonnie Petrie, host of TPR’s “Petrie Dish” podcast.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

