In a healthcare system focused on treatment instead of prevention, being proactive includes not just maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but watching out for non-traditional symptoms that may presage later health issues. For example, did you know that gait, or the way a person walks, can be an early indicator of Parkinson’s disease? Or that dental health is closely tied to heart health? At our next Think Science event, we’ll learn about early indicators of disease that you may not be aware of. Plan ahead for good health by attending this event, moderated by Bonnie Petrie, host of TPR’s “Petrie Dish” podcast.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO