Queens, NY

Barbershop, salon in Queens offers mental health help with haircuts

By Monica Morales, Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
 6 days ago

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A couple of women in Queens have opened a new barbershop and salon that aims to help provide a haircut and connections to mental health services.

After their own childhood trauma experiences and mental health struggles, Debra Hammond and Aysia Davison wanted to help people in their community who are dealing with mental health issues. So together, they opened a new business on Jamaica Avenue where you get a makeover, inside and out.

Customers slip into the barber chair at Crowned Effects Boutique and get more than just a trim. Employees are equipped with tools that could help them intervene when a person experiences a mental health crisis.

Hammond and Davidson have deep roots in the community and wanted to use that connection to make a difference.

Their team offers brochures and information about local mental health resources and provides connections to local counselors and therapists in the area. They hope to create a safe place for people in the neighborhood to talk about what’s bothering them and remove the negative stigma of mental health.

