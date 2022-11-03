Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fairfield’s Mansion House celebrates its 2nd anniversary
This story, published two years ago in Oct. 2020, is being republished as the Mansion house celebrates its second anniversary. The tradition of great food and lodging with live music on Thursdays continues. The Mansion House 1757, located at 15 W. Main St. in Fairfield, and previously called the Fairfield...
Gettysburg Fire holds open house
Gettysburg Fire Department welcomed the community for a day of education and involvement during its annual station open house Saturday. The event at 35 North Stratton Street was a “Passport to Safety” where participants were encouraged to visit stations to learn about aspects of fire prevention with a chance to win prizes.
Celebrate Living the Dream
“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”. These words, stated by Martin Luther King, Jr., still challenge us to be the best we can be almost 60 years after he first spoke them. As a leader in the Civil Rights movement, Dr. King dedicated his life to racial justice and equality, constantly striving to make the world a better place.
FOX43.com
Adams County ‘Giving Spree’ helping non-profits
It’s a fundraiser that gives back to non-profits across the county. “Last year’s Giving Spree raised about $3.1 million," said Ralph Serpe.
Holiday gingerbread tradition returns
The Adams County Arts Council’s 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration & Holiday Mart returns on Friday, December 2, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, December 3, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. , at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. Admission is free for children with a...
Ordering New Library Materials Takes A Village
In our budget year 2022, the Adams County Library System is scheduled to spend $165,711 on new materials of all types for the six branches of the Adams County Library System. This number also includes e-books and e-audiobooks for our Cloud Library electronic platform. I should note that this number does not include the additional funds we spend on electronic databases, electronic magazines, or the supplies and software needed to make them available to the public for circulation.
Main Street Gettysburg Receives Grant for Welcome Center from Nature Alliance and Heritage Center
Main Street Gettysburg is pleased to announce a major donation for its Gettysburg Welcome Center Project from the Gettysburg Nature Alliance, which operates the Gettysburg Heritage Center. The Nature Alliance this week provided a generous donation of $25,000 to Main Street Gettysburg for the Gettysburg Welcome Center, a $1.4 million...
Slideshow: ACAC Costume Party
The Adams County Arts Councils annual costume party and fundraiser was held last evening at The Barn at Herr’s Ridge Farm. The party included prizes for best costumes, a raffle, as well as music and dancing. Our photographer Jim Bargas captured some of the action. Tell your friends. We'd...
HUD Community Development Block Grant Awarded to Adams County Recipients
The Adams County Commissioners approved the submission of more than $320,000 for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant, awarding funding to Biglerville Borough and Hoffman Homes, as well as covering the county’s administrative fees, at its meeting yesterday. The $100,000 awarded to Biglerville Borough is the second grant in...
Battle of the Bulge veterans tour WWII and Civil War sites
Over 150 members of the Battle of the Bulge Association (BOBA), including 10 Bulge veterans, visited Gettysburg recently for a weekend of fun, reunion, and education. The Battle of the Bulge, fought in 1944 and 1945, was the last major German offensive campaign during World War II. The veterans represented...
Historians invite community to all-nighter
Do you want to spend time in a historic building with sleep-deprived museum professionals?. If the answer is yes, you might be craving Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center’s 24 Hours on the Ridge. The center in Gettysburg’s historic Schmucker Hall will be open from 5 p.m., Nov. 2...
Latest News from the Friends of the New Oxford Area Library
It has been a very busy year for the New Oxford Area Friends. When you visit the library you will notice the new furniture. The Friends were instrumental in the acquisition of the new tables and chairs. These new furnishings are both practical and comfortable. They are easy to clean and sanitize and very easy to move about.
POWER Interfaith will rally to support democracy tomorrow
POWER Intertfaith’s Freedom Express bus tour, a statewide voting rights action campaign, will stop in Gettysburg to hold a public rally on Monday Oct. 31 at 2:00 p.m. to heal our faith in democracy. In this hotly contested election cycle, where White Christian Nationalists are threatening the very foundations...
Gettysburg approves holiday parking; moves forward on 2023 budget
The Gettysburg Fall brush pick up will take place from Monday, Nov. 7 through Thursday, Nov. 10. The staff will come by each location two times during the week. Gettysburg Borough has left the free holiday parking hours for 2022 the same as they were last year. Parking will be...
Obituary: Jane Louise Smith
Jane Louise Smith, age 59 of Newville, passed away November 1, 2022 at home. She was born August 29, 1963 in Carlisle t…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: William R. Hale
William R. Bill Hale, age 80, of Arendtsville, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his residence. He was bo…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
“President Bob” Iuliano talks about the future of Gettysburg College [Episode 65]
You can listen to this podcast right from this page. Just click on the play ▶️ button below. Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 27:29 — 25.0MB) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Email | RSS | More. Robert W. Iuliano was appointed the...
Obituary: Virginia M. Ecker
Virginia M. Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Hea…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Fred Schutt
High Flight, my name is Fred Schutt of Aspers, PA and I have departed this earth on Friday, October 21, 2022 at age 87 to be with my God and Savior and my loving and forgiving wife, Barbara. I was born Oliver Frederick Schutt, Jr. on September 9, 1935 in Gettysburg, PA, son of the late Oliver Frederick and Jessie Pearle (Shealer) Schutt. As you can see, I have written my own obituary as all of my family is now gone. My wife of 54 years, Barbara Joan (Sadler) Schutt predeceased me on October 26, 2017. She always encouraged me, helped me, and never left me down. Over the past years without her, I miss her more and more and love her so much. Gettysburg has been my home all of my life except for our retirement years in Texas. The reason for the title High Flight is I had flown my airplane to Kerrville, Texas for a Mooney Aircraft convention on October, 1989. I had earlier broken my Barbaras heart and shattered our marriage. In January, 1990 she and I decided to visit Kerrville and when we arrived back home a few weeks later, we had a new certificate of marriage, new wedding ring son our fingers, and a 5 acre ranchette reserved. In June, 1990 we were Texans. God, Jesus, and my Barbara had not given up on me. We had our second chance of a wonderful life together. I knew my Barbara all through grade school and the first time we talked flying was when we were at the bus terminal in Baltimore waiting to come home from a trip with our mothers for shopping and a show. We were 13 at the time and I had purchased a flying magazine to look at. We both graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1953. We both went our separate ways in life. But we both found each other later and started our life together in 1963. I guess I talked too much about flying because one day in 1966, she called me at work and said When you get off, go out to the airport, you have a flying lesson. That started my experiences and a love for flight. God has been good to me all of my life with jobs and health. Ive worked in super markets, truck driving and in 1962, I began a 27 year career with the United States Post Office as a letter carrier. With my wifes help, I took the test and became a Battlefield Guide in 1970. She had become the first woman guide in 1968 and now we were the first man and wife guides. History repeats itself, my grandfather, Martin C. Shealer, was one of the first guides from 1915 to 1922. I also owned the Gettysburg Cycle Center for 10 years as a bicycle dealer and motorcycle inspection station. My hobby of motorcycling gave me the opportunity of testing motorcycle tires for Harley-Davidson when we moved to Texas and also delivering aircraft for customers. Then a got a position with QVC, the television shopping channel as a customer rep. and later training new employees. Barbara became manager and post-mistress of historic Camp Verde, the site of the pre-civil war US Army camel experiment. Barbara and I said many times that our 12 years in Texas were some of the best years of our life. We had got our life back together with a new marriage. My last jobs returning to Pennsylvania were tool department manager at Lowes and I drove a school van transporting students for Jacoby Transportation for 11 years. I served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves for 8 years and was an advisor for Explorer Scout Post #79. My motorcycle hobby gave me tours through 48 states, Mexico, Canada, two trips to England and 8 European countries. As an accomplished pilot, I earned my private, commercial and ground instructors tickets. I was a member of the Gettysburg Elks, BMW M/C Owners, AMA, Mooney Pilot Aircraft Owners and Experimental Pilots. I was predeceased by my brother, Wayne in 1958, my son-in-law, Howard Worden in 1991 and my grandson, Justin Redding in 2008. I am survived by my half-brother, Jeffrey Goddard of Poulsboro, Washington and my adopted daughter, Suzette Schutt Redding of Gettysburg. I was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. Memorial Contributions can be made to a favorite charity or St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery with Ben Leese, officiating. Well, thats about it, my Barbara is looking down on me. When I finish my Final High Flight, she is going to say, Where have you been? Ive been waiting for you and Ill say, Here I am, I flew as fast as I could.
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0