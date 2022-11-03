Read full article on original website
Related
Why are undated mail ballots such a big deal in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is expected to soon rule on a case that could decide whether undated mail ballots can be counted in the quickly approaching Nov. 8 election. The case comes after years of highly partisan litigation that yielded no firm legal consensus on how counties...
What I look for in a Candidate
When I evaluate a candidate, I look first at their basic character. Do they exhibit dignity, honesty, intelligence, and empathy? Then I look at their purpose in running. Candidates who demonstrate a commitment to public service win high marks. If they are running for office primarily to gain power, that is, for me, a major strike against them. A candidate’s experience, especially in public service, counts high for me also: what do they bring to the table?
Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8
HARRISBURG — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court as part of the latest decennial redistricting process. The...
POWER Interfaith will rally to support democracy tomorrow
POWER Intertfaith’s Freedom Express bus tour, a statewide voting rights action campaign, will stop in Gettysburg to hold a public rally on Monday Oct. 31 at 2:00 p.m. to heal our faith in democracy. In this hotly contested election cycle, where White Christian Nationalists are threatening the very foundations...
Gregory Crushong enters congressional race as Independent write-in candidate
I, Gregory Crushong submit my name as an Independent, write-in candidate for Representative to the 13th Congressional District of Pennsylvania. Very few of you will know me, and that is because I lack actual experience in the field of politics. However, it is clearly obvious that experience is meaningless today, as a number of recent and current politicians across the country exemplify this truth.
Election Day is Crucial for PA, Democracy
I’ve been an eligible voter since 1972. I believed 2020 was by far the most important election of my lifetime. As November 8th approaches, I think this one is just as important as 2024 will be. In Pennsylvania, we have a gubernatorial candidate put forth by the (erstwhile) Party of Lincoln whose beliefs and actions are diametrically opposed to Lincoln’s. A candidate who – as a state senator – took busloads of people to the January 6th riot and insurrection. He spent the two months before that spreading disinformation and attempting to keep Pennsylvania’s electoral votes from being cast for Joe Biden, who won the state by more than 100,000 votes.
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on rural health care, broadband, and agriculture
HARRISBURG — People who live in rural Pennsylvania face unique barriers to health care, broadband, and economic opportunities. About 3.4 million people, or roughly 26% of Pennsylvania’s residents, live in the commonwealth’s 48 rural counties, according to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, a state agency. Pennsylvania’s governor...
Pa. Election Day 2022: A complete guide to the Nov. 8 election, including how to vote, find your polling place, understand mail ballots, and more
HARRISBURG — On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will make their way to polling places to decide the governor’s race and U.S. Senate race as part of Election Day 2022. Voters will also have the equally important opportunity to elect representatives and senators to the state’s General Assembly after a monumental redistricting cycle that redrew the district lines; the change could alter the balance of power in the state House.
How well a death in Pennsylvania will be investigated depends largely on where someone dies
STATE COLLEGE — In one Pennsylvania county, the coroner’s office relies on an autopsy facility with rusted equipment that does not meet federal workplace standards. The contracted forensic pathologists there perform more than 325 autopsies a year. A coroner in another county claimed his part-time deputies don’t really...
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0