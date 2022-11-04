Read full article on original website
Ron Sanford
6d ago
wow so no proof of being a resident or citizen . I did notice they also send non citizens a voting flyer.
hammer of justice 1776
4d ago
it's easy to cheat in King county especially Seattle where you just have to write a candidates name on a napkin and stuff it in a ballot box and it will be counted.
joe mama
5d ago
Democrats are so hard up for votes, they'll literally allow anyone or anything to grab a ballot..
Related
KIMA TV
Washington state general election results 2022
Initial election results are coming in for statewide races. These numbers will be updated. Advisory Vote No. 39 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5974 The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. This tax increase should be:
Chronicle
Washington Residents Say No to Raising Taxes in Advisory Vote
In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums. On Advisory Vote 39, 59% of the state's voters in Tuesday's count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel...
publicola.com
So Much for That Backlash: Voters Saying “Yes” to Progressive Local Candidates
Anyone hoping for a continuation of 2021’s local backlash election, when Seattle voters chose a slate of candidates who promised to crack down on crime and visible homelessness, should have been disappointed by Tuesday’s early election results, which showed progressive and left-leaning local candidates defeating their more conservative opponents by solid margins.
These 3 candidates have clear leads in the contested WA 15th and 16th legislative races
The 15th and 16th Legislative district have new maps and will be getting new leaders.
Why Bother Voting?
It's a question asked every year, twice a year, by those who feel voting is one right that doesn't serve them well. Depending on where you live in Washington State, you might think your voice doesn't matter, that your representative can't get anything done because the numbers are against them.
Washington Voter Turnout Lagging Behind Pace of Last Midterm Election
Voter turnout in Washington for Tuesday's election is running behind the pace of the last midterm four years ago. About 1.5 million ballots have been returned statewide — about 32% of registered voters, as of the last update Friday, according to the Secretary of State's Office. That's down from nearly 35% at the same point in 2018.
Election Day 2022: Key races to watch across Washington state
SEATTLE — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington, and voters are deciding who will serve the state in the Senate for the next six years. Here are some of the key races that voters will be deciding on Election Day. KIRO 7...
Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races
SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
Democrat, independent vie for Washington secretary of state
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state’s office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs faces nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson in Tuesday’s general election. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top...
WA party officials feeling confident about Election Day vote
From control of Congress to moving the needle on the balance of power in Olympia, there is much at stake this Election Day. “I would say [we are feeling] cautiously optimistic,” State Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich said. “We’ve got a lot of momentum. We’re certainly seeing momentum across the country, the big question is [if] that going to translate here in Washington state.”
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Don’t fall for state Dems last-minute ‘reverse psychology’
For more than a decade, Washington State Democratic Party chairperson Tina Podlodowski has refused nearly 20 invitations to come on The Dori Monson Show and talk politics. That’s why it raised antennae for Monson when Podlodowski asked to come on his show just hours before Tuesday’s general election. Her message: To urge voters “not” to write in candidate Brad Klippert for secretary of state.
King County seeing lower early voter turnout; US Senate candidates make final push
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The day before midterm elections, candidates high on the ballot made a final push to voters in a frenzy of events Monday. As of Monday morning, early voter turnout was 36% in King County, according to the King County Director of Elections. The county is projecting a 72% turnout.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: With 8,000 challenged ballots, don’t have a sloppy signature
We have a lot of experience with vote-by-mail here in Washington, so I apologize if you’ve heard this before, but – this is no time to get sloppy, especially if you’re a procrastinator. I want your vote to count, and if you’re in a rush, you risk...
KUOW
A first look at WA's election results
Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
KING-5
Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney
SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after updated returns were released Wednesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in...
'Letting people overdose in the streets': Hard drugs debate heats up Washington Senate race
(The Center Square) — Washington state Sen. Simon Sefzik, R-Ferndale, and state Rep. Sharon Shewmake, D-Bellingham, can’t agree on what it means to be tough on crime. The two are candidates for the state’s 42nd district Senate seat, which Sefzik now holds. Shewmake represents the district, in position 2, in the state House.
Patty Murray defeats Smiley in general election, retains US Senate seat
SEATTLE — Patty Murray defeated GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley in her bid to retain her seat in the U.S. Senate. Murray led Smiley with 57% of the vote following an initial ballot count on Nov. 8. Murray, a Democrat, will serve for a sixth term in the U.S. Senate.
KEPR
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
knkx.org
Midterms live updates for Washington state
Welcome to KNKX’s Election 2022 live blog. 👇 Below you'll find local election updates and highlights from NPR's election coverage. 🗳 View live election results for key contests in Washington.
KOMO News
LISTEN: Ten years of legal marijuana in Washington state
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: November 2022 marks ten years since Washington voters legalized recreational marijuana. But it still remains illegal under federal law. What has the state learned in the last decade? And what remains when it comes to policy reform? Northwest Newsradio's Ryan Harris helps us take an in-depth look at how Initiative 502 changed Washington state.
