Ron Sanford
6d ago

wow so no proof of being a resident or citizen . I did notice they also send non citizens a voting flyer.

hammer of justice 1776
4d ago

it's easy to cheat in King county especially Seattle where you just have to write a candidates name on a napkin and stuff it in a ballot box and it will be counted.

joe mama
5d ago

Democrats are so hard up for votes, they'll literally allow anyone or anything to grab a ballot..

KIMA TV

Washington state general election results 2022

Initial election results are coming in for statewide races. These numbers will be updated. Advisory Vote No. 39 Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5974 The legislature increased, without a vote of the people, the tax on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon, costing $14 million in its first ten years, for government spending. This tax increase should be:
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Residents Say No to Raising Taxes in Advisory Vote

In advisory measures that serve as a kind of opinion poll on actions of the Washington Legislature, voters were asked how they feel about two transportation-related taxes or premiums. On Advisory Vote 39, 59% of the state's voters in Tuesday's count wanted a 7-cent-per-gallon increase in taxes on aircraft fuel...
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

So Much for That Backlash: Voters Saying “Yes” to Progressive Local Candidates

Anyone hoping for a continuation of 2021’s local backlash election, when Seattle voters chose a slate of candidates who promised to crack down on crime and visible homelessness, should have been disappointed by Tuesday’s early election results, which showed progressive and left-leaning local candidates defeating their more conservative opponents by solid margins.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Why Bother Voting?

It's a question asked every year, twice a year, by those who feel voting is one right that doesn't serve them well. Depending on where you live in Washington State, you might think your voice doesn't matter, that your representative can't get anything done because the numbers are against them.
KING 5

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Democrat, independent vie for Washington secretary of state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state’s office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs faces nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson in Tuesday’s general election. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

WA party officials feeling confident about Election Day vote

From control of Congress to moving the needle on the balance of power in Olympia, there is much at stake this Election Day. “I would say [we are feeling] cautiously optimistic,” State Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich said. “We’ve got a lot of momentum. We’re certainly seeing momentum across the country, the big question is [if] that going to translate here in Washington state.”
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Don’t fall for state Dems last-minute ‘reverse psychology’

For more than a decade, Washington State Democratic Party chairperson Tina Podlodowski has refused nearly 20 invitations to come on The Dori Monson Show and talk politics. That’s why it raised antennae for Monson when Podlodowski asked to come on his show just hours before Tuesday’s general election. Her message: To urge voters “not” to write in candidate Brad Klippert for secretary of state.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

A first look at WA's election results

Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney

SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after updated returns were released Wednesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

LISTEN: Ten years of legal marijuana in Washington state

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: November 2022 marks ten years since Washington voters legalized recreational marijuana. But it still remains illegal under federal law. What has the state learned in the last decade? And what remains when it comes to policy reform? Northwest Newsradio's Ryan Harris helps us take an in-depth look at how Initiative 502 changed Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
