ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 98.7

Comments / 0

Related
Aabha Gopan

Woman who helped deliver her best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

A 28-year-old Arizona woman discovered that her best friend’s baby, whom she helped deliver, is actually her husband’s. Hailey Custer, a recovered addict, helped her best friend deliver a daughter only to learn that the child’s father is her own husband. She and her husband, Travis Bowling, had been married for six years then and had three children together.
ARIZONA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

After her husband suddenly died, single mom ends up becoming world’s ‘ugliest’ woman to provide for family

Imagine one day having a happy life and the next day you lose it all. For the first half of her life, Mary Ann Bevan was a pretty normal woman in her thirties. She was already happily married, she had four children and worked as a nurse. However, by the time she turned 32, she was diagnosed with acromegaly and a terminal disease, causing her face and body to gradually become distorted due to her excess muscle gain.
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy