Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Obituary: Henry F. Trott
Henry F. “Pooty” Trott, 82, of Littlestown died Friday, Nov 4, at UPMC Hanover Hospital…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Virginia M. Ecker
Virginia M. Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Hea…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Brenda Carol Himes
Brenda Carol Himes(Miss Brenda), loving wife of 25 years to Donald L. Himes, Jr., and mother of four, passed away on Su…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Samuel L. Harman
Samuel L. Harman, 92, of Westminster, died Wed, Oct 2, 2022, at his home…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: William Thomas Pierce
William Bill Thomas Pierce, age 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Laure…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Eugene W. “Tom” Miller
Eugene W. “Tom” Miller, 87, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Oct 25, at UPMC Hanover Hospital…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Adventures in Youth Services at the Adams County Library System
Written by Abbie James, Gettysburg Library Children’s Assistant. Scavenger hunts. Digging for pirate gold. Some fun childhood memories may have surfaced from reading those words. It turns out that hunting for treasure isn’t only exciting for kids—and I get to do it every time a patron comes into the Children’s Department and requests a book. “Unicorn stories?” Absolutely! “What’s the first novel in this dragon series?” I’d be happy to look that up. “It’s a story where a girl gets a gift.” Luckily, I’d just read that one! The best part is, unlike some childhood treasure hunts that involve digging a giant hole in your backyard and finding poison ivy roots instead of valuable artifacts (an unfortunately true story for someone in my family!), the Adams County Library System almost always has the book-gems patrons seek.
Phiel: No issues at Adams County polls
Election Day went “very smoothly” in Adams County, Commissioner Randy Phiel said Tuesday evening after polls closed. Phiel serves as chairman of the Adams County Board of Elections. Commissioner Jim Martin and Franklin Township citizen Vickie Corbett also comprise the board. Corbett is sitting in for Commissioner Marty Qually, who is unable to serve due to running for the 91st District seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Gettysburg Fire holds open house
Gettysburg Fire Department welcomed the community for a day of education and involvement during its annual station open house Saturday. The event at 35 North Stratton Street was a “Passport to Safety” where participants were encouraged to visit stations to learn about aspects of fire prevention with a chance to win prizes.
Entomologist Celebrates the Benefits of Homegrown National Park
The Gettysburg Green Gathering welcomed entomologist and native species advocate Doug Tallamy to the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Rec Park last night for a presentation on “nature’s best hope,” the re-wilding of the spaces and places where we live and work. Dr. Tallamy is a...
Obituary: Richard Kenneth Miller, Jr.
Richard Kenneth Miller, Jr., age 51, of South Mountain, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at South Mountain Restor…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Obituary: Donald E. Warren
Donald E. Warren, age 88, of Bendersville, PA, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Fairfield’s Mansion House celebrates its 2nd anniversary
This story, published two years ago in Oct. 2020, is being republished as the Mansion house celebrates its second anniversary. The tradition of great food and lodging with live music on Thursdays continues. The Mansion House 1757, located at 15 W. Main St. in Fairfield, and previously called the Fairfield...
Shapiro, Fetterman win; Republicans carry county races
Josh Shapiro has defeated Doug Mastriano in the PA Gubernatorial race. John Fetterman has defeated Mehmet Oz in the PA Senate race. The Adams County election results are complete (but still unofficial) with all 50 Adams County precincts reporting both in-person and mail votes. Write-in votes will be tallied later...
Obituary: Edna Mae Crider
Edna Mae Crider, age 87 of Mechanicsburg, passed away October 21, 2022 at Hampden Medical Center, Penn State Health. Sh…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
HUD Community Development Block Grant Awarded to Adams County Recipients
The Adams County Commissioners approved the submission of more than $320,000 for the 2022 Community Development Block Grant, awarding funding to Biglerville Borough and Hoffman Homes, as well as covering the county’s administrative fees, at its meeting yesterday. The $100,000 awarded to Biglerville Borough is the second grant in...
Democracy For America Offers Post-Election Meetup
DFA’s Leon Reed and Professor Char Weise of Gettysburg College will appraise the results (to the extent they are known) of the 2022 elections, considering such issues as election results and trends in Pennsylvania (governor, senator, state legislature); national results and trends (who will or is likely to control the House and Senate and where will this be decided); results of high profile elections.
Gettysburg Connection celebrates its 4th birthday with a successful fall fundraising drive
The Gettysburg Connection fall fundraising drive, which ended this week, coincided with our 4th birthday. And we received one of the best presents we could possibly have imagined: Our goal of recruiting 30 new members was surpassed by 60 percent – 48 new members joined us. The overwhelming support...
Main Street Gettysburg Receives Grant for Welcome Center from Nature Alliance and Heritage Center
Main Street Gettysburg is pleased to announce a major donation for its Gettysburg Welcome Center Project from the Gettysburg Nature Alliance, which operates the Gettysburg Heritage Center. The Nature Alliance this week provided a generous donation of $25,000 to Main Street Gettysburg for the Gettysburg Welcome Center, a $1.4 million...
Obituary: Fred Schutt
High Flight, my name is Fred Schutt of Aspers, PA and I have departed this earth on Friday, October 21, 2022 at age 87 to be with my God and Savior and my loving and forgiving wife, Barbara. I was born Oliver Frederick Schutt, Jr. on September 9, 1935 in Gettysburg, PA, son of the late Oliver Frederick and Jessie Pearle (Shealer) Schutt. As you can see, I have written my own obituary as all of my family is now gone. My wife of 54 years, Barbara Joan (Sadler) Schutt predeceased me on October 26, 2017. She always encouraged me, helped me, and never left me down. Over the past years without her, I miss her more and more and love her so much. Gettysburg has been my home all of my life except for our retirement years in Texas. The reason for the title High Flight is I had flown my airplane to Kerrville, Texas for a Mooney Aircraft convention on October, 1989. I had earlier broken my Barbaras heart and shattered our marriage. In January, 1990 she and I decided to visit Kerrville and when we arrived back home a few weeks later, we had a new certificate of marriage, new wedding ring son our fingers, and a 5 acre ranchette reserved. In June, 1990 we were Texans. God, Jesus, and my Barbara had not given up on me. We had our second chance of a wonderful life together. I knew my Barbara all through grade school and the first time we talked flying was when we were at the bus terminal in Baltimore waiting to come home from a trip with our mothers for shopping and a show. We were 13 at the time and I had purchased a flying magazine to look at. We both graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1953. We both went our separate ways in life. But we both found each other later and started our life together in 1963. I guess I talked too much about flying because one day in 1966, she called me at work and said When you get off, go out to the airport, you have a flying lesson. That started my experiences and a love for flight. God has been good to me all of my life with jobs and health. Ive worked in super markets, truck driving and in 1962, I began a 27 year career with the United States Post Office as a letter carrier. With my wifes help, I took the test and became a Battlefield Guide in 1970. She had become the first woman guide in 1968 and now we were the first man and wife guides. History repeats itself, my grandfather, Martin C. Shealer, was one of the first guides from 1915 to 1922. I also owned the Gettysburg Cycle Center for 10 years as a bicycle dealer and motorcycle inspection station. My hobby of motorcycling gave me the opportunity of testing motorcycle tires for Harley-Davidson when we moved to Texas and also delivering aircraft for customers. Then a got a position with QVC, the television shopping channel as a customer rep. and later training new employees. Barbara became manager and post-mistress of historic Camp Verde, the site of the pre-civil war US Army camel experiment. Barbara and I said many times that our 12 years in Texas were some of the best years of our life. We had got our life back together with a new marriage. My last jobs returning to Pennsylvania were tool department manager at Lowes and I drove a school van transporting students for Jacoby Transportation for 11 years. I served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves for 8 years and was an advisor for Explorer Scout Post #79. My motorcycle hobby gave me tours through 48 states, Mexico, Canada, two trips to England and 8 European countries. As an accomplished pilot, I earned my private, commercial and ground instructors tickets. I was a member of the Gettysburg Elks, BMW M/C Owners, AMA, Mooney Pilot Aircraft Owners and Experimental Pilots. I was predeceased by my brother, Wayne in 1958, my son-in-law, Howard Worden in 1991 and my grandson, Justin Redding in 2008. I am survived by my half-brother, Jeffrey Goddard of Poulsboro, Washington and my adopted daughter, Suzette Schutt Redding of Gettysburg. I was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. Memorial Contributions can be made to a favorite charity or St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery with Ben Leese, officiating. Well, thats about it, my Barbara is looking down on me. When I finish my Final High Flight, she is going to say, Where have you been? Ive been waiting for you and Ill say, Here I am, I flew as fast as I could.
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0