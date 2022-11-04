Veterans to learn more about eligible benefits

Arizona at Work says over 10 veteran groups will be in attendance

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Local veterans could be missing out on potential benefits they’re eligible for.

Arizona at Work is providing a one-stop shop for all veterans to learn about the resources available to them.

The Veteran's Expo will be at the MLK Jr. Center in Yuma on Friday, November 4.

Veterans Affairs, the Arizona Department of Veterans Services, VFW Post 1763 and more will be at tables ready to answer questions from vets.

Roman Bejarano is organizing the event.

He says those in the armed forces often don’t know they can get help.

“I’m a veteran and want them to come here. It’s kind of like a warm handoff, like here you go, sir or ma’am. This is what we can do for you and help you out,” Bejarano said.

