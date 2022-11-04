Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Sunshine, rain and snow – this week has it all
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Be prepared! A long stretch of cold starting this weekend has staying power! Locate your winter gear a HUGE pattern shift ahead!. Enjoy today, highs will climb into the mid-60s during the afternoon and again tomorrow we’ll climb a little higher with continued sunshine. A...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Snow hits the 8-day forecast; here’s when
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly to mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the 50s early evening, then falling into the 40s for the rest of the evening. Overnight, a mix of stars and clouds will take over the sky but should give us enough clear skies to be able to experience the lunar eclipse. Temps will be chilly in the morning for viewing, however, around 40 degrees.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Heading to the polls? Here’s your Election Day forecast
Highs in the mid 50’s through Election Day. We have another warm-up before our temperatures tumble. Veteran’s Day is our next chance of rain and this system will bring a huge pattern flip to our area. No big surprise as the cold was part of our LONG RANGE...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Advisory: It’s a windy, warm Saturday in NE Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Near record warmth today, with temperatures topping in the low and mid 70s. The record high in Cleveland was 76 degrees set back in 2015. A beautiful start with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temps. Temperatures this morning around 60. Clouds and winds increase this afternoon.
Wind advisory issued; When rain returns
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wind speeds of 20-30 mph and gust near or above 55 mph are possible, which could lead to downed tree limbs and a few power outages. Winds will die down overnight, but I’d hold off on raking up those leaves until Monday, as Sunday may still be a little breezy. Cleveland, Youngstown […]
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Expect a gusty Saturday — wind advisories are up
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another dry day today with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A great night for Friday night football! Cooling off with a few clouds. There are moderate wind advisories expected to take effect at...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fall In Love With Cleveland
Fall in love with Cleveland all over again! Learn more about Destination Cleveland here.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
November is a great time to explore Edgewater Beach
November is a great time of the year to walk the trails along Lake Erie and explore Edgewater Beach. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany learn more about the different ways you can soak in the season in this edition of Cleveland Metroparks Monday. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/visit/parks/lakefront-reservation/edgewater-park.
Wind Advisories issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Diner Road Trip: Spinner’s Good Time Diner
5 Weird Gadgets for People over 55 Years Old (2022 Gifts List) Getting Rid of Moles & Skin Tags Has Never Been So Simple. Sneaky Way Boardman Homeowners Are Getting Their Old Roof Replaced. Smart Consumer Update. Symptoms of Psoriatic Arthritis (Some Signs May Surprise You) PsoriaticArthritis. At Almost 101,...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: November 9, 2022
Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Baked goods for the holidays! Breads & Beyond is located on State Road in Parma. The Cleveland Furniture Co. Quality furniture at a good...
Ramp from I-77 reopens after crash
A highway ramp in Canton has reopened after it was shut down for a couple of hours on Tuesday morning.
Mark Johnson's November weather predictions. Spoiler alert, it involves snow.
November has arrived and lucky for us here in Northern Ohio, mild temperatures will continue to stay mild. However, as the month progresses, history shows us, that November can turn foul.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried fish?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. Located on the westside, this restaurant offers fantastic fish fry on Fridays, when they offer perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. But if you don't come here on a Friday, you can always get their beer-battered cod sandwich. The batter is made with Corona beer, and the sandwich comes on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
cleveland19.com
I-71 northbound crash blocks 2 lanes near Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 12:57 p.m., the crash appears to be cleared. A crash on I-71 Northbound has the right two lanes blocked beyond Fulton Road and West 25th Street, according to ODOT. Several cars appear to be involved in the crash, with took place around 10...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Studio West 117 wants to grow gardening and cooking skills
Studio West 117 is the first-of-its-kind facility located in Lakewood that offers entertainment, sports, dining venues, classes and a rooftop patio bar. It's also a therapeutic space working to help the LGBTQ+ community thrive and gardening and cooking is a big part of that mission. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton explains. https://studiowest117.com/
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie on the market for $10 million
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Studio West 117 offers something for everyone
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Studio West 117 is the first-of-its-kind facility located in Lakewood that offers entertainment, sports, dining venues, classes and a rooftop patio bar. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton tours the beautiful complex that was created for and by the LGBTQ+ community to offer a space for people of all ages to thrive. Click here to learn more about Studio West 117.
Canton man dies in ATV crash
A Canton man died after the ATV he was driving crashed in Tuscarawas County.
Crews suspend search for kayaker in Lake Erie
The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for a missing kayaker in Lake Erie.
Comments / 0