Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
One of China's Inflation Gauges Drops for the First Time Since 2020
BEIJING — China's producer price index fell in October for the first time since December 2020, dragged down by drops in iron and steel prices, according to official data released Wednesday. The producer price index, which tracks the price of raw materials and other input costs, fell by 1.3%...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
NBC Connecticut
Treasury Yields Fall After Midterms, Crypto Selloff
Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as it remained unclear which party would be in control of Congress, and a crypto selloff weighed on markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down four basis points to 4.088%. The 2-year Treasury yield dropped nearly nine basis points at 4.584%. Yields...
NBC Connecticut
Wall Street Layoffs Pick Up Steam as Citigroup and Barclays Cut Hundreds of Workers
New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
NBC Connecticut
Tesla Sinks to Almost Two-Year Low on Elon Musk Stock Sales, Twitter Distraction
According to filings published on Tuesday, Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares. That follows his sale of billions of dollars in stock last year and earlier this year. Tesla's stock price has been sinking for much of 2022 due to economic concerns and Musk's purchase of...
NBC Connecticut
Binance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Leaving the Crypto Exchange on the Brink of Collapse
Binance is backing out of its plans to acquire FTX, the company said Wednesday. "The issues are beyond our control or ability to help," Binance said in a tweet. FTX, which was valued at $32 billion earlier this year, is now in jeopardy of collapsing. Binance is backing out of...
NBC Connecticut
Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue
Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
NBC Connecticut
The Threat of National Rail Strike Eases, for Now, as Key Union BMWED Extends Deal Deadline
The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the third-largest railroad worker union and one of the unions to reject the recent labor deal recommended by the Biden administration, announces an extension of negotiations. BMWED moved the end of its cooling-off period that includes...
NBC Connecticut
Elon Musk Brainstorms Plans for How Payments Could Work on Twitter
Elon Musk has plans to make Twitter a place where people can shop for goods and be offered money market accounts. Musk held an audio broadcast intended to assuage the concerns of advertisers, some of which like General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their ad campaigns since the billionaire took over.
NBC Connecticut
Volvo Reveals New $80,000 Electric SUV With Luminar Lidar
Volvo Cars' plans to exclusively sell all-electric vehicles by 2030 kicked off Wednesday with the reveal of the EX90 – the first in a lineup of EVs for the Swedish automaker. The company said production of the car is expected to begin in the U.S. next year, with production...
Australia's record on energy efficiency has been woeful for decades, but that could be about to change
Over many years, Australia has barely increased the efficiency of its energy use. Energy consumption per dollar of GDP decreased by an average of only 1% per year from 2002-03 to 2018-19. Over the same period, energy consumption per person actually increased by an average of 0.2% per year. Of 20 comparable developed countries, Portugal is the only other one to have recorded such an increase over the 15 years to 2020. (The two most recent years are excluded because the impacts of COVID distort these data.) All the other countries, including European Union members, the United Kingdom, the United States,...
Comments / 0