WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
All Red Lake Tribal Programs and Red Lake Schools will be closed on Thursday, November 10, 2022 due to predicted weather in the area. Norman-Clay-Lake Of The Woods-North Beltrami-East Polk-North Clearwater-South Beltrami-Mahnomen-South Clearwater- West Becker-Wilkin-West Otter Tail-Cass-Ransom-Sargent-Richland-252 PM CST Wed Nov 9 2022. This hazardous weather outlook is for portions...
Attorney General Ellison applauds $15M grant to increase competition for meat and poultry processors, pledges vigilant antitrust enforcement
November 4, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who has focused his office’s anti-trust work on fairness in Minnesota’s agricultural markets and rural communities, today applauded the news that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) Rural Finance Authority $15 million to establish a new Meat and Poultry Revolving Loan Fund that will increase competition and economic opportunities for meat and poultry processors in Minnesota. The grant to Minnesota is part of USDA’s first round of Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) grant projects that are designed to increase competition, expand meat and poultry processing capacity, increase incomes for small and mid-size producers, create jobs and economic opportunities in rural areas, strengthen the food supply chain, and lower food costs for consumers and working families.
Minnesota opening weekend firearms deer harvest down 23% from last year, DNR says
ST. PAUL – Minnesota’s deer harvest during the opening weekend of the state’s firearms deer season was down 23% from last year, the Department of Natural Resources said. The firearms deer season opened Saturday, Nov. 5. Hunters registered 49,274 deer statewide, the DNR said. In addition to...
BMO ordered to pay $563M in Petters fraud; it's largest financial penalty by a Minnesota jury
BMO Financial Group must pay the bankruptcy trustees of Tom Petters $563.7 million in damages for the role a predecessor bank played in the multibillion-dollar fraud by the Minnesota businessman, a federal jury in St. Paul ruled Tuesday. The judgment is believed to be the largest financial penalty ever handed...
Attorney General Ellison urges FDA approve country's first over-the-counter birth-control pill
November 4, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today he is joining a coalition of 20 attorneys general in submitting a letter urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve over-the-counter birth control bills that meet applicable safety and efficacy standards, including approving a pending application for the nation’s first over-the-counter (OTC) pill. If approved, safe and effective birth control pills will become available for purchase over the counter, removing barriers that currently keep many people from being able to access safe and timely reproductive care. In the letter, Attorney General Ellison and the coalition of attorneys general argue that approval of the pill would allow people — especially those from low-income communities and communities of color, who have less access to insurance and face more barriers in obtaining reproductive healthcare — greater control over their health, lives, and futures, and would help them avoid the health and economic perils that come with unwanted pregnancies.
Minnesota election officials prepare for scrutiny on voting, election results
A small group gathered at the Brooklyn Park Water Treatment plant last week to do the painstaking work of preparing for a statewide election. Local officials fed paper ballots into machines, marking some incorrectly to make sure the equipment caught the errors. Workers carefully checked the results against a spreadsheet. These accuracy tests, which happen across the state before any election, are open to the public but usually sparsely attended.
TODAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2022, IS ELECTION DAY
SAMPLE BALLOT: https://myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us/ShowImage.aspx?i=CAB8EEF5-C0A1-4630-AF19-1648EDCF7D8B. From LAKELAND NEWS: Minnesota 2022 General Election Information.
Election Day: A deeply split Minnesota goes to polls
Minnesotans headed to the polls on a chilly Election Day to decide local, state and federal races, marking the end of a divisive midterm season. At polling places, voters said issues including education, inflation, crime, abortion, voting rights and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic were key to their decisions.
DFL Gov. Tim Walz seeks second term, challenged by GOP's Scott Jensen
Minnesota voters will decide on Tuesday whether to give DFL Gov. Tim Walz a second term or elect Republican physician Scott Jensen instead, handing the GOP control of the executive branch for the first time in a dozen years. The two candidates have been locked in a heated contest for...
Minnesota joins $16M settlement over 2012 and 2015 Experian data breaches
November 7, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he and a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general have obtained two multistate settlements with Experian concerning data breaches it experienced in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide including in Minnesota. The coalition has also obtained a separate settlement with T-Mobile in connection with the 2015 Experian breach, which impacted more than 15 million people who submitted credit applications with T-Mobile. Under the settlements, the companies have agreed to improve their data security practices and to pay the states a combined amount of more than $16 million. Minnesota will receive a total of $280,685.67 from the settlements.
Stately, Barrett, Jourdain and Desjarlait elected to Red Lake School Board
Unofficially, three incumbents were defeated in the November 8, 2022 General Election, along with one member who did not file. Tina Stately, Thomas Barrett, Chris Jourdain and Nicole Desjarlait have won the 4 seats up for election this year on the Red Lake School Board. All terms are 4-year terms beginning in January 2023 to January 2027.
Screaming heard night before Edina woman's body pulled from Lake Minnetonka, court filing says
Screaming was heard at night from near where a 33-year-old woman's body was recovered the next day from Lake Minnetonka last month, according to a recently filed court document. In a search warrant affidavit filed Friday in Hennepin County District Court, the Sheriff's Office identified the woman who died as...
Red Lake Community Veteran's Day Dinner - November 11, 2022 - 12 Noon at New Community Center
Red Lake Community Veteran's Day Dinner - November 11, 2022 - 12 Noon at New Community Center.
Food and Fun for all at the Halloween Costume Party held at the Red Lake Community Center - P9
Food and Fun for all at the Halloween Costume Party held at the Red Lake Community Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
