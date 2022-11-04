Read full article on original website
BMO ordered to pay $563M in Petters fraud; it's largest financial penalty by a Minnesota jury
BMO Financial Group must pay the bankruptcy trustees of Tom Petters $563.7 million in damages for the role a predecessor bank played in the multibillion-dollar fraud by the Minnesota businessman, a federal jury in St. Paul ruled Tuesday. The judgment is believed to be the largest financial penalty ever handed...
Attorney General Ellison urges FDA approve country's first over-the-counter birth-control pill
November 4, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today he is joining a coalition of 20 attorneys general in submitting a letter urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve over-the-counter birth control bills that meet applicable safety and efficacy standards, including approving a pending application for the nation’s first over-the-counter (OTC) pill. If approved, safe and effective birth control pills will become available for purchase over the counter, removing barriers that currently keep many people from being able to access safe and timely reproductive care. In the letter, Attorney General Ellison and the coalition of attorneys general argue that approval of the pill would allow people — especially those from low-income communities and communities of color, who have less access to insurance and face more barriers in obtaining reproductive healthcare — greater control over their health, lives, and futures, and would help them avoid the health and economic perils that come with unwanted pregnancies.
Attorney General Ellison applauds $15M grant to increase competition for meat and poultry processors, pledges vigilant antitrust enforcement
November 4, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who has focused his office’s anti-trust work on fairness in Minnesota’s agricultural markets and rural communities, today applauded the news that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) Rural Finance Authority $15 million to establish a new Meat and Poultry Revolving Loan Fund that will increase competition and economic opportunities for meat and poultry processors in Minnesota. The grant to Minnesota is part of USDA’s first round of Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) grant projects that are designed to increase competition, expand meat and poultry processing capacity, increase incomes for small and mid-size producers, create jobs and economic opportunities in rural areas, strengthen the food supply chain, and lower food costs for consumers and working families.
Minnesota 2022 voter's guide: Who's running in the election, where they stand on the issues
The governor's race will dominate Minnesota's midterm elections, as voters choose the chief executive to lead the state for the next four years. Minnesotans will also vote on the statewide offices of attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor, along with all eight congressional races and all 201 seats in the Minnesota Legislature. Many candidates are running in new or adjusted districts, altering the political dynamics after the once-a-decade redistricting process.
Minnesota opening weekend firearms deer harvest down 23% from last year, DNR says
ST. PAUL – Minnesota’s deer harvest during the opening weekend of the state’s firearms deer season was down 23% from last year, the Department of Natural Resources said. The firearms deer season opened Saturday, Nov. 5. Hunters registered 49,274 deer statewide, the DNR said. In addition to...
Minnesota's first renewable natural gas facility opens at Inver Grove Heights landfill
Minnesota's first renewable natural gas plant is up and running at an Inver Grove Heights landfill, turning biogases produced by trash into fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. New York-based OPAL Fuels built and operates the facility, while Republic Services, an Arizona-based company that owns Pine Bend Sanitary Landfill, leases out the land and supplies the biogas. The end product — renewable natural gas — then goes into Xcel Energy's gas pipeline.
DFL Gov. Tim Walz seeks second term, challenged by GOP's Scott Jensen
Minnesota voters will decide on Tuesday whether to give DFL Gov. Tim Walz a second term or elect Republican physician Scott Jensen instead, handing the GOP control of the executive branch for the first time in a dozen years. The two candidates have been locked in a heated contest for...
Minnesota turkey farmers still reeling from the toll of bird flu as Thanksgiving approaches
MELROSE, Minn. - Chris Huisinga drives to Willmar every Monday from his turkey farm in western Minnesota. Riding shotgun in his pickup truck? Test tubes filled with tracheal swabs. So far, he's avoided becoming a statistic: one of the 100-plus farms in Minnesota to get hit this year by highly...
Election Day: A deeply split Minnesota goes to polls
Minnesotans headed to the polls on a chilly Election Day to decide local, state and federal races, marking the end of a divisive midterm season. At polling places, voters said issues including education, inflation, crime, abortion, voting rights and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic were key to their decisions.
EQUIPMENT OPERATOR - TRIBAL ROADS DEPARTMENT
Close; November 22, 2022 @ 12:00 p.m. To provide road services for the entire reservation, reports to Foreman, full-time position with benefits, salary; DOQ. • Responsible for the maintenance of assigned equipment which includes, filling with fuel, changing oil, filters, changing cutting edges and minor adjustments to ensure proper and economical operation of the equipment.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
All Red Lake Tribal Programs and Red Lake Schools will be closed on Thursday, November 10, 2022 due to predicted weather in the area. Norman-Clay-Lake Of The Woods-North Beltrami-East Polk-North Clearwater-South Beltrami-Mahnomen-South Clearwater- West Becker-Wilkin-West Otter Tail-Cass-Ransom-Sargent-Richland-252 PM CST Wed Nov 9 2022. This hazardous weather outlook is for portions...
Minnesota Lottery says it was responsible for delay in $2 billion Powerball drawing
The Minnesota Lottery said Tuesday it was responsible for the nearly half-day delay in the latest Powerball drawing, which eventually yielded a single $2 billion winning ticket. Once the drawing was conducted Tuesday morning, a Powerball ticket bought in Southern California hit for the record $2.04 billion jackpot after more...
Red Lake Community Veteran's Day Dinner - November 11, 2022 - 12 Noon at New Community Center
Red Lake Community Veteran's Day Dinner - November 11, 2022 - 12 Noon at New Community Center.
Warriors Football Team unable to stop Wadena; still looking for first win of season - P30
The Red Lake Warriors Football Team played hard on Thursday, September 22, 2022, but were unable to stop Wadena in Red Lake.
Food and Fun for all at the Halloween Costume Party held at the Red Lake Community Center - P9
Food and Fun for all at the Halloween Costume Party held at the Red Lake Community Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
