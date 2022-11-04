After fireworks mayhem, more cops to be deployed for next 2 weekends in Dinkytown, elsewhere near University of Minnesota

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
Police: 5 arrested after woman shot dead in Brooklyn Park home invasion
A woman was shot dead overnight Friday in an apparent home invasion in Brooklyn Park, according to authorities. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said five suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, which investigators believe was targeted. According to police, officers went to the Eden Park Apartments around...
Blaine police say a missing teen has been found
BLAINE, Minn. — A 16-year-old girl last seen on Monday has been found, according to Blaine Police. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension asked for the public's help in locating the teen, reporting that she had last been seen the morning of Nov. 3. An alert sent out by...
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building
It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
"21 Days of Peace" returns to north Minneapolis intersection after shooting injures 2
MINNEAPOLIS -- A community organization known for interrupting crime and providing resources to people in need is turning its focus to a troubled north Minneapolis intersection.After a shooting injured two people, including a woman riding on a city bus earlier this week, "21 Days of Peace" has been asked to bring its volunteers to Lowry and Penn Avenues North.Surveillance video of three masked teenagers opening fire near the intersection shows the chaotic moments before two people were shot, including a woman riding on a metro transit bus."It was 30 shots, 30 shots that went out and this woman was just...
Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County
A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
Brooklyn Park arrest five people after break-in, murder at apartment complex
Police in Brooklyn Park arrested five people after a woman was shot and killed in her apartment early Tuesday morning. They believe everyone involved knew each other.
Man stabbed during drug deal in south Minneapolis, police sayMan stabbed during drug deal in south Minneapolis, police say
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man in his 20s was stabbed during a drug deal in south Minneapolis early Sunday morning.Officers responded to a reported stabbing at 33rd Street West and Pillsbury Avenue South around 1:50 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.They found a man in a vehicle with stab wounds. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.Investigators believe a dispute during a drug deal led to a physical fight, which then ended in a stabbing.No one has been arrested, and police said they're investigating.
Minnesota's first renewable natural gas facility opens at Inver Grove Heights landfill
Minnesota's first renewable natural gas plant is up and running at an Inver Grove Heights landfill, turning biogases produced by trash into fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. New York-based OPAL Fuels built and operates the facility, while Republic Services, an Arizona-based company that owns Pine Bend Sanitary Landfill, leases out the land and supplies the biogas. The end product — renewable natural gas — then goes into Xcel Energy's gas pipeline.
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a Napkin
Killer had uploaded his DNA to an online genealogy company. Jeanie Childs (Image courtesy of Minneapolis Police department) On June 13, 1993, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Betty Eakman glanced at the TV while working as a hospice care aid. The channel was on the local news, and it was detailing the gruesome discovery of a woman murdered. Betty’s blood ran cold when she recognized the building. It was where her thirty-five-year-old daughter, Jeanie Childs, lived.
Authorities search Arden Hills for teen who called for help Sunday morning
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is hoping to locate a teenager who called authorities and asked for help this morning, but reportedly changed his mind and didn't show up to an arranged meeting. In a Facebook post Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said the teenager, who they identified as Allen, called...
Explosive opening statements in trial for man charged with attempted hit on Minneapolis forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS — Tim Amacher, the ex-boyfriend and father of shooting victim Nicole Lenway’s child, did not pull the trigger. But prosecutors described him as the “screenwriter, director, and producer” in the story of what happened to the Minneapolis Police crime scene investigator on April 20, 2022.
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
Plymouth Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Major Fraud Schemes
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme and a second $4 million Medicaid fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Friday, 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Election Day: A deeply split Minnesota goes to polls
Minnesotans headed to the polls on a chilly Election Day to decide local, state and federal races, marking the end of a divisive midterm season. At polling places, voters said issues including education, inflation, crime, abortion, voting rights and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic were key to their decisions.
Hennepin County issues overdose spike alert
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office issued an overdose spike alert Thursday, reminding residents that help is available if you see a suspected overdose. According to the alert, there have been 34 suspected non-fatal overdoses and six suspected fatal overdoses in the last week. This includes...
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
