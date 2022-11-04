Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
5th suspect wanted for deadly shooting in New Albany arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fifth suspect wanted for a shooting, which left a 25-year-old man dead, was arrested in Louisville. Police arrested Demetrius Roberts, 18, Tuesday morning on outstanding warrants. Roberts is believed to be involved in the shooting that left 25-year-old Dajour Jones dead on Sept. 1. Jones...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
wvih.com
Kids Rob Louisville Code Inspector
A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being knocked to the ground and robbed of her personal handgun last week by two kids. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be working in pairs. A video shows...
Wave 3
Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. A teenage male...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
wdrb.com
Hi-Five Doughnuts moving Butchertown location to the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville doughnut shop is relocating. Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving from Butchertown to the Highlands. The business posted the announcement to its Facebook page Tuesday, saying they're moving to Harvard Drive in the Douglass Loop. "With heavy hearts, we will be saying goodbye to Butchertown,"...
17 juveniles, 13 adults arrested after drugs, guns found at Scott County party
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and “disorderly conduct” were on display. Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356 […]
Wave 3
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to federal prison over actions during Breonna Taylor protest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man found guilty on federal charges of pointing a weapon at law enforcement officers during a downtown Louisville protest over the death of Breonna Taylor has been sentenced to serve 86 months in prison. John F. Johnson, 59, of Cincinnati, also known as Grandmaster Jay,...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
wdrb.com
16-year-old accused of shooting at Clarksville Police chief's home charged as adult
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager accused of shooting at the Clarksville Police chief's home is being charged as an adult. Samual Jaggers, 16, is charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness after a shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Everglade Drive home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.
wdrb.com
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
wdrb.com
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home
MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot several times during argument in Hart County, Kentucky
MAGNOLIA, Ky. — A man has died after being shot in Hart County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. It happened on Monday when state police received a call of a shooting at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. That's in northern Hart County, near the LaRue County line.
953wiki.com
Stabbing Leads to Madison Man's Arrest
Investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. November 6, 2022, at approximately 5:55 PM Madison Police arrested Donald T. Wynn 33, Madison, Indiana, for; attempted residential entry L-6 felony, intimidation L-5 felony, battery L-6 felony and battery with a deadly weapon L-5 felony. Madison Police responded to the 150...
wdrb.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 75-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday. Gregory Albers, 6-foot-1, 250 pounds was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415. Albers has gray hair and blue eyes. Albers is missing from...
wdrb.com
Louisville Police searching for 27-year-old man last seen near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man who recently moved to Louisville and hasn't been seen for nearly a week. The LMPD's Missing Person Unit says Matthew Cooley's friends and family haven't heard from him since Nov. 1. Cooley was last seen in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, which is near Breckenridge Lane.
wdrb.com
Federal jury convicts men of drug trafficking around Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal jury convicted two Louisville men of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Frank Trammell Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Rahemm II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the...
LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
