ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

5th suspect wanted for deadly shooting in New Albany arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fifth suspect wanted for a shooting, which left a 25-year-old man dead, was arrested in Louisville. Police arrested Demetrius Roberts, 18, Tuesday morning on outstanding warrants. Roberts is believed to be involved in the shooting that left 25-year-old Dajour Jones dead on Sept. 1. Jones...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Kids Rob Louisville Code Inspector

A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being knocked to the ground and robbed of her personal handgun last week by two kids. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be working in pairs. A video shows...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. A teenage male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed in late night crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hi-Five Doughnuts moving Butchertown location to the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville doughnut shop is relocating. Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving from Butchertown to the Highlands. The business posted the announcement to its Facebook page Tuesday, saying they're moving to Harvard Drive in the Douglass Loop. "With heavy hearts, we will be saying goodbye to Butchertown,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
HART COUNTY, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home

MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
MADISON, IN
953wiki.com

Stabbing Leads to Madison Man's Arrest

Investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. November 6, 2022, at approximately 5:55 PM Madison Police arrested Donald T. Wynn 33, Madison, Indiana, for; attempted residential entry L-6 felony, intimidation L-5 felony, battery L-6 felony and battery with a deadly weapon L-5 felony. Madison Police responded to the 150...
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville Police searching for 27-year-old man last seen near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man who recently moved to Louisville and hasn't been seen for nearly a week. The LMPD's Missing Person Unit says Matthew Cooley's friends and family haven't heard from him since Nov. 1. Cooley was last seen in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, which is near Breckenridge Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Federal jury convicts men of drug trafficking around Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal jury convicted two Louisville men of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Frank Trammell Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Rahemm II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy