southseattleemerald.com
The Results Aren’t In, but the Preliminary Counts Are: Leesa Manion, Chipalo Street, and Adam Smith Lead
Members of the South Seattle Emerald team contributed to this reporting. The 2022 general election is one that’s guaranteed to bring change. Control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate are on the line, along with a handful of important governorships. While Seattle — and, to a lesser extent, King County — is deep blue, there are plenty of shades to it. The region faces major questions about how to handle homelessness, the opioid crisis, and police reform, among other issues.
southseattleemerald.com
NEWS GLEAMS | Preliminary Midterm Election Results
A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. Preliminary Midterm Election Results Are Rolling In. Through the end of election night, the South Seattle Emerald contributed to reporting from Real Change News to offer preliminary results. Early results of some key local races pertinent to the South End include:
southseattleemerald.com
UTOPIA to Host Community Events for Transgender Awareness Week
To honor transgender people and educate communities about transgender issues, United Territories of Pacific Islanders Alliance (UTOPIA) Washington is hosting a series of in-person and hybrid community events, including workshops and health clinics, for Transgender Awareness Week from Nov. 14 to 18. UTOPIA is a grassroots organization led by queer...
southseattleemerald.com
Who Keeps Us Safe? | Episode 5: From Chinatown to Chinatown
“Who Keeps Us Safe?” is a podcast by Asian Americans living in Seattle that explores safety, policing, and abolition in our communities and beyond. Join us monthly as we speak with organizers in the Seattle area, and reflect on their work and learnings. We hope that our listeners will use this podcast to begin and/or supplement their own conversations about safety and policing in their own communities. This is a project of PARISOL: Pacific Rim Solidarity Network, a grassroots anti-imperialist, anti-capitalist, Hong Konger, Taiwanese, and Chinese* diaspora group based in Seattle. PARISOL is dedicated to local & international solidarity, community building, cultural & politicized learning, abolition, and anti-racist work.
southseattleemerald.com
Kat Lieu’s Subtle Asian Baking Brings Asian Flavors to Your Favorite Sweets
After 13 years as a physical therapist, Renton-based Kat Lieu never expected to become the face and founder of Subtle Asian Baking, a Facebook community dedicated to baking with Asian flavors that has over 150,000 members. Lieu had only started baking in 2017, but when she started the page in light of other popular Facebook pages Subtle Asian Traits and Subtle Asian Cooking, it skyrocketed into a massive community of Asian baking enthusiasts.
