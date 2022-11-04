Read full article on original website
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight
San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
History could be made in these East Bay elections
If Loren Taylor wins his race for Oakland mayor, it would be a historic outcome for the offices of Oakland mayor, Oakland police chief and Alameda County district attorney. Here's why.
KTVU FOX 2
Key Bay Area elections too close to call
OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
The latest on San Jose and Oakland mayoral elections
Preliminary results for the 2022 mayoral elections in San Jose and Oakland are coming in, according to Santa Clara and Alameda counties. Read to see who is ahead.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Widening tech, biotech job cuts could jolt broader Bay Area economy: experts
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bay Area tech and biotech companies have recently revealed plans to chop thousands of jobs, layoffs that raise the specter that these cutbacks might haunt the region’s broader economy. Facebook app owner Meta Platforms is the latest Bay Area tech company that’s thought to...
The latest election results from Bay Area and California
Ballots continue to be counted across the Bay Area after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Click on the links below to view the most up to date election results for every race and ballot measure both statewide and in all seven Bay Area counties.
Zendesk to lay off 5% of staff, including employees at San Francisco HQ
It's been a rough year for the software company.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Bay Area election results, county by county
(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
Bay Area crowdfunding tech company GoFundMe to lay off 12% of workforce
The layoffs come as part of the company's shift toward focusing on its "core business."
Why we may not know Oakland mayor and other Alameda County race results right away
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – If you were hoping to know who’d be elected Oakland mayor right away tonight, take a breath. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters told KRON4 News that it will be counting people who voted for just one candidate first, then ranked-choice votes later. Like many races in the Bay Area, voters […]
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed Looks Like the Real Election Night Winner. Now What?
Election night results suggest San Francisco’s political shift—not fully to the right, but certainly right-adjacent to the more liberal, progressive wing of the Democratic Party—is in full swing. The moderate camp of city politics appears to be on the verge of keeping all of Mayor London Breed’s...
Salesforce joins list of tech companies ordering layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Salesforce, the largest private employer in San Francisco, is laying off hundreds of employees and joining a string of major Bay Area tech companies cutting their workforces. A Salesforce spokesperson issued a statement to KRON4 Tuesday, writing, “Our sales performance process drives accountability. Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the […]
48hills.org
Election updates: SF ballot measures
48hills election coverage team: Nia Bossier, Phebe Bridges, William Buckerfield, Serena Finney, Cholasith (Poom) Likitpurkpaisan, Sophia McCrackin, Roman McDonough, Gabriella Rizzo, Nia Robinson, Caitlin Ryan. See Tim Redmond’s summary of the election night here. UPDATE 10:15PM BOTH PROP D AND PROP E ARE LOSING Competing ballot measures on how...
Yahoo!
San Francisco club defends restraining measures security used on Black woman
Last week, Lauren Hopkins said she was placed in a chokehold by security at DNA Lounge in San Francisco and posted a video of the altercation on her Instagram. Now, the club has released a video of its own showing what they say led up to the encounter.
multihousingnews.com
BRIDGE Breaks Ground on $190M San Francisco Affordable Project
Potrero Block B is the second affordable housing development to break ground as part of the HOPE SF Potrero Hill Master Plan. BRIDGE Housing, together with the San Francisco Housing Authority and the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD), has broken ground on Potrero Block B, a 157-unit affordable housing development in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Local firms Y.A. Studios, Cahill Contractors, HKIT Architects and GLS Landscape Architecture are also part of the project team.
Hailstorm reported in Oakland, South San Francisco
(KRON) — A storm hit the Bay Area early this week, causing residents of Oakland and South San Francisco to report hail on Tuesday night. You can watch a video of hail in Oakland above. The National Weather Service said it expects scattered showers in the Bay Area Tuesday night, but there is a slight […]
NBC Bay Area
Voters Ensure Stretch of JFK Drive in San Francisco Remains Closed to Cars
More than 61 percent of San Francisco voters rejected Proposition I, a measure that would have reopened John F. Kennedy Drive to vehicles, according to unofficial election results on Tuesday night. Prop. I would have made the 1.5-mile stretch of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park accessible to vehicles, except...
calmatters.network
With fewer workers coming in, Palo Alto looks to rethink retail
After taking a heavy hit in the first two years of the pandemic, Palo Alto’s main retail strips appear to be enjoying a quiet rebound. With fewer employees commuting to town and indoor dining on hiatus in the early days of the pandemic, many businesses on California and University Avenue saw revenues plummet in 2020 and 2021. Several popular establishments, including Antonio’s Nut House and Old Pro, closed up for good.
