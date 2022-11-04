ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Key Bay Area elections too close to call

OAKLAND, Calif. - Several high-profile races around the Bay Area were too close to call as Election Night drew to a close. Winners had not yet emerged in the contests for San Jose mayor, Oakland mayor, San Francisco district attorney and Alameda County district attorney. Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Widening tech, biotech job cuts could jolt broader Bay Area economy: experts

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Bay Area tech and biotech companies have recently revealed plans to chop thousands of jobs, layoffs that raise the specter that these cutbacks might haunt the region’s broader economy. Facebook app owner Meta Platforms is the latest Bay Area tech company that’s thought to...
KRON4 News

Bay Area election results, county by county

(KRON) — Track 2022 midterm election results for Bay Area counties, including the race for San Francisco District Attorney, Alameda County DA and Oakland mayor. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Look for results to start appearing after the polls in California close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be updated throughout the night and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Mayor Breed Looks Like the Real Election Night Winner. Now What?

Election night results suggest San Francisco’s political shift—not fully to the right, but certainly right-adjacent to the more liberal, progressive wing of the Democratic Party—is in full swing. The moderate camp of city politics appears to be on the verge of keeping all of Mayor London Breed’s...
TEXAS STATE
KRON4 News

Salesforce joins list of tech companies ordering layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Salesforce, the largest private employer in San Francisco, is laying off hundreds of employees and joining a string of major Bay Area tech companies cutting their workforces. A Salesforce spokesperson issued a statement to KRON4 Tuesday, writing, “Our sales performance process drives accountability. Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

Election updates: SF ballot measures

48hills election coverage team: Nia Bossier, Phebe Bridges, William Buckerfield, Serena Finney, Cholasith (Poom) Likitpurkpaisan, Sophia McCrackin, Roman McDonough, Gabriella Rizzo, Nia Robinson, Caitlin Ryan. See Tim Redmond’s summary of the election night here. UPDATE 10:15PM BOTH PROP D AND PROP E ARE LOSING Competing ballot measures on how...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
multihousingnews.com

BRIDGE Breaks Ground on $190M San Francisco Affordable Project

Potrero Block B is the second affordable housing development to break ground as part of the HOPE SF Potrero Hill Master Plan. BRIDGE Housing, together with the San Francisco Housing Authority and the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD), has broken ground on Potrero Block B, a 157-unit affordable housing development in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Local firms Y.A. Studios, Cahill Contractors, HKIT Architects and GLS Landscape Architecture are also part of the project team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Hailstorm reported in Oakland, South San Francisco

(KRON) — A storm hit the Bay Area early this week, causing residents of Oakland and South San Francisco to report hail on Tuesday night. You can watch a video of hail in Oakland above. The National Weather Service said it expects scattered showers in the Bay Area Tuesday night, but there is a slight […]
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

With fewer workers coming in, Palo Alto looks to rethink retail

After taking a heavy hit in the first two years of the pandemic, Palo Alto’s main retail strips appear to be enjoying a quiet rebound. With fewer employees commuting to town and indoor dining on hiatus in the early days of the pandemic, many businesses on California and University Avenue saw revenues plummet in 2020 and 2021. Several popular establishments, including Antonio’s Nut House and Old Pro, closed up for good.
PALO ALTO, CA

