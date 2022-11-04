A small group gathered at the Brooklyn Park Water Treatment plant last week to do the painstaking work of preparing for a statewide election. Local officials fed paper ballots into machines, marking some incorrectly to make sure the equipment caught the errors. Workers carefully checked the results against a spreadsheet. These accuracy tests, which happen across the state before any election, are open to the public but usually sparsely attended.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO