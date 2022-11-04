ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota election officials prepare for scrutiny on voting, election results

A small group gathered at the Brooklyn Park Water Treatment plant last week to do the painstaking work of preparing for a statewide election. Local officials fed paper ballots into machines, marking some incorrectly to make sure the equipment caught the errors. Workers carefully checked the results against a spreadsheet. These accuracy tests, which happen across the state before any election, are open to the public but usually sparsely attended.
Election Day: A deeply split Minnesota goes to polls

Minnesotans headed to the polls on a chilly Election Day to decide local, state and federal races, marking the end of a divisive midterm season. At polling places, voters said issues including education, inflation, crime, abortion, voting rights and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic were key to their decisions.
