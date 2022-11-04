ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt win MLB’s Hank Aaron Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — New AL home run king Aaron Judge and St. Louis slugger Paul Goldschmidt won Hank Aaron Awards on Wednesday that reward the most outstanding offensive performers in each league. Judge and Goldschmidt are both finalists for the Most Valuable Player honors that will be presented next week by the Baseball Writers’ […]
