‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
Steven Spielberg Throws Major Shade at HBO Max
Director Steven Spielberg is throwing major shade at HBO Max and other streaming services, over the way he views their (mis-)treatment of filmmakers. Spielberg gets frank in a new interview with the New York Times, in which he goes off about how the industry reacted to the COVID Pandemic of 2020 by pushing theatrical releases to streaming, which may have inexorably changed the entire movie industry forever, going forward.
Thunderbolts Star Teases "Surprising and Unexpected" Changes for Marvel Hero
Marvel's Thunderbolts star David Harbour is teasing some "surprising and unexpected" changes on the way for his Soviet superhero Red Guardian. In a new interview, Harbour talked about where his character Alexei Shostakov (aka Red Guardian) is going, between the last time we saw him in Black Widow, and when we'll next see him in Thunderbolts. Basically, Harbour is enjoying the fact that so much of Red Guardian's comic book history is vague enough for him to put his own fun stamp on the character – while also getting to have fun with other colorful Marvel characters (and their actors):
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
Sylvester Stallone Says The Expendables 4 Is 80 Percent Jason Statham
Sylvester Stallone may have created The Expendables, but franchise star Jason Statham is the dominant force in the upcoming, fourth installment of the high-octane action series. The film was always designed to be the passing of the baton from Stallone to Statham as the head of the franchise, but according to Stallone, it seems he had fairly little to do with the film itself, with the new movie being primarily a Statham movie. It means fans can expect Statham's more intense, less personable form of action hero to shape the franchise going forward.
Gen V: Seth Rogen Praises "Completely Insane" The Boys Spin-off
Prime Video's The Boys spinoff, Gen V wrapped production back in September and while the series does not yet have a release date — it's expected to arrive sometime in 2023 — fans are already excited about the series, which will center around young adult Supes at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting run by Vought International. But while there haven't been a ton of updates about Gen V, producer Seth Rogen recently shared with Collider that post-production is coming along and teased that just based on what he's seen so far, Gen V is "completely insane".
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opening Weekend Projections Are Looking Royally Good for Marvel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is looking like it's set to conquer the box office on opening weekend. Early projections estimate that Black Panther 2 is set to bring in $175-185 million domestically, and between $335-365M worldwide. That's definitely a much-needed break from the box office slump the movie industry has been slogging through since September – even if it doesn't meet the same bar as recent Marvel movie releases. For comparison, Spider-Man: No way Home earned $568 million in its opening weekend (including a record-breaking domestic weekend opening), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned $429M.
Disney+'s The Spiderwick Chronicles Adds Chucky, The Baby-Sitters Club Stars
Disney+'s reboot of The Spiderwick Chronicles has found its latest cast members. On Wednesday, reports revealed that Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club, The Boys) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (Chucky, Coat Of Many Colors) have joined the upcoming live-action series in heavily-recurring roles. While there is not a release date attached to the series, fans of Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black's book series of the same name are definitely excited to see the series' ensemble cast take shape.
Superman Fan Art Transforms Giancarlo Esposito Into Brainiac for Henry Cavill Sequel
Last month was full of DC Comics news with the revelation that Henry Cavill was officially returning as Superman and that there were multiple stories being pitched for a Man of Steel sequel. It was also revealed that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would takeover as the first CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios. Cavill would later reveal that he's excited to talk to Gunn about Superman's future when he begins his tenure. Now, fans are wondering who will be the villain of the upcoming sequel as some fans are throwing Brainiac in to the ring. One artist created a cool design that shows how The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad star could look as the iconic DC Comics villain.
Robert Downey Jr. HBO Series The Sympathizer Confirms Cast
HBO's The Sympathizer has officially found its ensemble cast. On Wednesday, the premium cable channel announced the main cast for the upcoming satirical drama series, which will feature former Marvel Cinematic Universe star Robert Downey Jr. in multiple supporting roles. The casting process involved a worldwide open casting call and an extensive search across the United States, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, and Vietnam. The series will be led by Cowboy Bebop's Hoa Xunude, who will portray the Captain, a spy for North Vietnam embedded in the refugee community in Los Angeles. Caught between his conflicting loyalties, he'll ultimately have to decide what it means to sympathize.
The Witcher Henry Cavill Petition From Angry Fans Nears 200,000 Signatures
Following the conclusion of Season 3 next summer, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Replacing Henry Cavill in Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, this news hasn't sat well with many fans, and not because of the appointment of Hemsworth, but because of how much the show stands to lose with Cavill leaving. Many agree that Cavill is the best part of the show, and not just because he's the most talented actor on the set, but because his passion for the character and the series bleeds through his performance. He's the perfect Geralt, and fans aren't happy he's leaving the role behind.
Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Joins Tumblr to Put Deadpool Ryan Reynolds in His Place
Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter has joined Tumblr to put Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in his place. Recently, the Marvel actor announced that he would be joining the social media platform after the myriad changes at Twitter caused him to start looking around. Because the Merc With A Mouth needs to be reined in, Carter stepped up to the task. On Twitter, her account has been a bonafide success story as she built up a following of fans of all ages who loved her as the DC Comics superhero. Tumblr isn't nearly as dominated by brands and celebrities, so it will be interesting to see how the two fare over there. With the Wonder Woman actress' penchant for reposting art with attributing credit, she'll probably be just fine. Check out how animated their back and forth was down below!
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is a Hit With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a hit on Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing, Marvel Studios' latest movie sits at 90% on the Tomatometer. A number of the takes have been complimentary to the tributes to Chadwick Boseman. Despite its superhero pedigree, Ryan Coogler's movie is a bit more somber than some of the reviewers expected coming into the theater. Despite the heavy emotions, most of them came away feeling good about their experience and wanted to see where the MCU would be headed next. You can check out what Rotten Tomatoes had to say down below.
Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Addresses Ryan Coogler Directing Black Panther 3 or Avengers: Secret Wars
Kevin Feige actually addressed all the speculation surrounding Ryan Coogler directing Avengers: Secret Wars or Black Panther 3 after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In an interview with Variety, the executive basically told fans to wait and see on the Marvel sequel, and offered no indication they've even thought about who will direct Secret Wars. Actually, the director said the same thing to Comicbook.com when we sat down with him after the press conference for Wakanda Forever. Just like then, Coogler said, "That's crazy," and left it at that. Fans have been antsy surrounding the crowning movie of The Multiverse Saga and the speculation surrounding the director will not die down anytime soon. Check out Feige's full comments down below for more.
IT Prequel Series Welcome to Derry Finds Showrunners
A prequel TV series to the recent adaptation of Stephen King's IT was announced earlier this year, with Variety confirming today that the project has found its showrunners in Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. The new series is, more specifically, set before the events of the 2017 IT and 2019 IT CHAPTER TWO from director Andy Muschietti, with him and his sister Barbara Muschietti serving as producers on the new series. The outlet confirms HBO Max has given the new series a production commitment, despite the status of a number of streaming projects overall on the platform being up in the air in recent months.
Daredevil Almost Appeared in the Ms. Marvel Finale
Daredevil really is the busiest character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character has appeared in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law within the past year and will get his own 18-episode series on Disney+ before too long at all. In addition to leading Daredevil: Born Again, the fan-favorite character nearly appeared in Ms. Marvel in a way one can only within the Marvel Cinematic Universe can.
