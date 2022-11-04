Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette-Alger RESA holds youth wellness workshop
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from seven schools brainstormed ideas to address youth wellness as part of a workshop at Gallery Coffee Company in Munising Monday morning. The event hosted by the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency is a part of its task force to increase adolescent wellness. The group has held two other workshops, but Monday morning was the first student-led discussion.
WLUC
How a hearing conservation program can help your health
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Occupational Hearing Conservationist Sherrie Vorbeck explained the first step in conserving your hearing is to be aware of your surroundings. She recommends wearing hearing protection if you can not hear a conversation within 3-feet. Vorbeck explained the hearing conservation program, which is how to wear ear plugs the correct way.
WLUC
Negaunee collects blood for “Blood Fight” against Ishpeming
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A “Blood Fight” is on in the U.P. Negaunee and Ishpeming are each holding blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The city that donates the most pints will receive the honorary blood drive trophy and bragging rights. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints.
WLUC
Perry Good Cleaners opens new office in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County cleaning business now has a new storefront. Perry Good Cleaners has been around for three years but now has an office in Gladstone. The business cleans residential and commercial properties, as well as carpets and windows. The owners say it’s a family-oriented, faith-based...
WLUC
‘Bundle Up Marquette’ seeks winter clothes donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette group needs your help providing winter clothes for those in need. Bundle Up Marquette is an annual event that gathers winter clothes donations. It is a part of spread goodness events. Donations can be made at the drop box located outside Bennet Media Group...
WLUC
High food costs lead to greater need for this year’s TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 41st TV6 Canathon is officially underway. In its 40-year history, 4.5 million pounds of food have been raised for the people of the Upper Peninsula. You have until December 8 to bring your non-perishable food items to a drop-off location in your area. But first......
WLUC
Superior Housing Solutions seeks answers to homelessness
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Connections, a program of Superior Housing Solutions, is operating as an emergency shelter in the Marquette area in recognition of Homelessness Awareness Month. Right now, the program provides safe housing, support, and food to 11 people who have no access to shelter. Executive Director Ryan...
WLUC
What is a seller review date?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones explained review dates outline the seller’s intent on when they will review the home offers. She added houses are getting fewer offers, but still multiple offers, which is why a review date is put in place; It allows the most number of buyers to get into a house in a timely manner.
WLUC
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday. It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the...
WLUC
Iron River auxiliary post teams up with school for clothing donation drive
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As colder weather approaches, getting access to warm clothes for children can be difficult for those in need. Hats, gloves, and socks are some of the clothing items American Legion Auxiliary Reino Post 21 is collecting this month. All items donated will benefit students in the West Iron County School District.
WLUC
Secretary of State announces 2022 midterm surpasses 2018 as highest midterm voter turnout in Michigan’s history
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Newly re-elected Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reports this Tuesday’s midterm voter turnout will surpass 2018′s as the highest in Michigan’s history. “I am really excited about that. Yesterday, and throughout this election cycle, more than 4.3 million Michiganders cast a...
WLUC
UPDATE: Polls in Michigan now closed for 2022 Midterm elections
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Polls are now closed for all Upper Michigan residents. Polls are open across the Upper Peninsula for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 8. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited the Baraga St. Gym...
WLUC
U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station promotes morale dogs Thor and Loki
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station has promoted two morale dogs. Thor and Loki are two brothers who were adopted from the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter by the Coast Guard. For three years they’ve served as morale dogs for the crew stationed there. Wednesday morning...
WLUC
Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
WLUC
UP power company invests in potential energy saving appliance
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula power provider is educating customers about heat pumps. A heat pump pulls warm air from outside to the inside of your home. The latest versions can extract warm air in temperatures as cold as 15 below zero. The Manager of Energy Solutions for Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO), Andrew McNeally said this appliance can be an efficient alternative to electric or furnace heating.
WLUC
Alger County Sheriff honors 9 firefighters’ heroic efforts
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Alger County Sheriff Todd Brock honored nine Munising city and township firefighters for heroic efforts earlier this year. “Without the courage, dedication and compassion for their community, one of our heroic firefighters would not be with us today,” said Brock. On July 1,...
WLUC
Iron Mountain City Council approves amendment to special use permits for drive-through restaurants
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council is approving an amendment to a special use permit. This amendment will change Chapter 75, Article VIII, Section 562 of the city ordinances. The change will impact anyone looking for a drive-thru special use permit. The council said it has...
WLUC
Pelkie man arrested for cocaine and meth distribution, guns seized
COVINGTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A 55-year-old man from Pelkie was arrested on Nov. 5 for possession with intent to deliver meth and cocaine. Additional charges are expected, following a year-long investigation by Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET.) UPSET detectives learned that the suspect was bringing large quantities of methamphetamine...
