Chicago, IL

Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins

Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins. A father is going through a divorce, which is always difficult, says Fathers’ Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving, who has been through a divorce himself. He has to worry about maintaining his relationship with his children and he has to worry about not being destroyed financially.
CHICAGO, IL
Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022

Orland Park Home fire, Avenida Del Este Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Fire believed to have begun in shed spread quickly to the adjacent home in Orland Park on Monday evening, Nov. 7, 2022. Neighbor alerts homeowner as the fire spread. No injuries reported. The Orland Fire District responded at...
ORLAND PARK, IL
Bolingbrook native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard

Bolingbrook native becomes member of elite Navy Honor Guard. A native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, recently completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. Airman Rodrigo Godinez, a 2022 Downers Grove South High School graduate, joined the Navy six months ago. Today,...
BOLINGBROOK, IL

