Mayor Michaels Salutes 2022 Fulton Veteran Of The Year
Mayor Deana Michaels recently offered her personal congratulations to Mike Miller as Fulton’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. “Mike Miller is the latest in a line of outstanding Fulton veterans who are examples of exemplary service to our country and the honor they bring to entire community,” said Mayor Michaels. “I applaud Mike’s selection by the Fulton Veterans Council as this year’s Veteran of the Year.”
Covid Cancels 10th Mountain Div. Band Fulton Veterans Day Concert
A number of Fulton Community Band members, as well as director Carol Fox have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days. These positive test results have led to the cancellation of the annual Veterans Day concert with the 10th Mountain Div. Band, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, in the G. Ray Bodley High School auditorium.
Mexico Students Explore A Day In The Life Of Lake Ontario
A total of 150 Mexico Middle School students in early October spent about four hours exploring and investigating Lake Ontario plus one of its tributaries, the Little Salmon River. A dozen Department of Environmental Conservation staff joined grade seven science teachers Mrs. Alicia Archer and Mrs. Hope Pelton to present...
Harbor View Square Receives 2022 NYSAFAH Award
The New York State Association for Affordable Housing (NYSAFAH) recently announced its 2022 Awards for Excellence in Affordable Housing winners ahead of its annual awards reception on Wednesday, November 2. NYSAFAH’s awards celebrate extraordinary achievements in design, development, and advocacy for affordable housing amid a crushing housing crisis that is...
SUNY Oswego Laker Teams Rake Yards in Annual Event
Twenty-two Laker teams - approximately 357 student-athletes and 18 head coaches - fanned out over the City on Sunday to rake the yards of more than 55 Oswego senior citizens. This marked the event’s 17th year. Rain didn’t stop the morning shift from getting the job done, and the...
Edward J. Farfaglia – November 6, 2022
Edward J. Farfaglia, 69; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. Ed was born in Fulton, NY; to the late Silvio and Angela (Tomarchio) Farfaglia. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Ed retired from National Grid after 32 years as a serviceman. He...
Marie J. Korta – November 6, 2022
Marie J. Korta, 73, of The Villages, Florida, and a former resident of Liverpool, NY died Sunday November 6, 2022 in the Generation Senior Living, FL, after a long illness. Marie was born in Fulton the daughter of Josephine Francesconi of Fulton, and the late John Francesconi. Marie received her...
Oswego Cinema 7 11/11/2022 - 11/17/2022
Black Adam (PG-13), Black Panther 2 (PG-13), Del Toro's Pinocchio (PG), Lyle Lyle Crocodile (PG), Menu (R), One Piece Film Red (PG-13), Smile (R), Spirited (PG-13), Ticket To Paradise (PG-13)
Anne M. Beshures – November 5, 2022
Anne M. Beshures, 89 of Oswego passed away Saturday evening in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Annamae Peterson Henderson. Mrs. Beshures was the widow of the late Edgar Beshures, Sr. who died December 25, 2003.
Barbara L. Ayers – November 3, 2022
Barbara L. Ayers, 79, of Oswego passed away on November 3, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Mary (LaVere) Murabito. Barbara was a teacher’s aide at St. Mary’s School and Leighton Elementary for many years. She also worked as a clerk at Oswego Price Chopper.
Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich – November 6, 2022
Jeffrey Andrew Aldrich, aka Hairbag, 64, of Oswego passed away on November 6, 2022 in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Floyd and Mary Lou (Perry) Stanford. Jeff was a lineworker at Nestle. He enjoyed being by the water, watching the beautiful Oswego sunsets, and going camping.
