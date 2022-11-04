Mayor Deana Michaels recently offered her personal congratulations to Mike Miller as Fulton’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. “Mike Miller is the latest in a line of outstanding Fulton veterans who are examples of exemplary service to our country and the honor they bring to entire community,” said Mayor Michaels. “I applaud Mike’s selection by the Fulton Veterans Council as this year’s Veteran of the Year.”

FULTON, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO