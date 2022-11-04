ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WOWK

Phillies try to show run to World Series was just a start

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper stepped off the team bus after it pulled up outside Citizens Bank Park and posed with fans for selfies — including a little kid who dressed like the Phillies slugger — and waved goodbye to the small party of fans. With that,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOWK

DeGrom, Correa, Bogaerts, Rodón turn down options, go free

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Rodón turned down player options Monday, joining a free agent market that includes Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson. DeGrom, a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, gave up a $30.5 million salary for next...
ARIZONA STATE
WOWK

Rizzo, Bassitt turn down options, among 11 now free agents

LAS VEGAS (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the New York Yankees for 2023. Pitcher Chris Bassitt declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets and followed rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency.
COLORADO STATE
WOWK

Baker to return as Houston Astros manager for 2023

HOUSTON (AP) — For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he’d like to win two. Baker will get a chance to do just that after he agreed to a...
HOUSTON, TX
WOWK

Manoah a finalist for AL Cy Young

Alek Manoah’s breakout season is over, but it still keeps getting better. The former Mountaineer pitcher and current Blue Jays ace is a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award. Manoah is guaranteed to be the first former WVU player to finish in the top three in voting for this award, which is given annually to the most outstanding pitcher in the AL.

