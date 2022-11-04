ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mass General Brigham unveils new “Patient Code of Conduct”

By Jason Law, Boston 25 News
 6 days ago
BOSTON — Mass General Brigham is cracking down on patients who cross the line.

The healthcare provider released its new Patient Code of Conduct this week, with a list of behavior towards staff members that will no longer be tolerated.

“We recognize the threat of disrespectful, racist or discriminatory words and actions on members of our community. Just as we have policies for our employees and clinicians to treat each other and every patient and visitor with courtesy and respect, this policy helps to define appropriate behaviors for patients, family members, visitors and research participants,” the company said in a statement.

The Code of Conduct provides examples of words and actions no longer welcome at the hospital, including physical and verbal threats, offensive comments about others’ race, accent, religion, gender or sexual orientation, and refusal to see clinicians or staff members based on those personal traits.

“If we believe you have violated the Code with unwelcome words or actions, you will be given the chance to explain your point of view,” the policy states. “Some violations of this Code may lead to patients being asked to make other plans for their care.”

Massachusetts Nurses Association President Katie Murphy said Mass General Brigham is the first hospital system in the state to implement a code of conduct.

“We’re seeing threats of violence. [Patient behavior] has certainly gotten worse since the pandemic,” Murphy said. “People will be shown that there’s really a policy and you cannot treat healthcare providers like that.”

Hospital worker abuse and harassment is a nationwide problem. National Nurses United surveyed 2,575 nurses in April. 48 percent reported a small or significant increase in workplace violence, more than double the percentage reported the year before.

Dr. Alaska Pendleton, a Mass General vascular surgery resident, said patient behavior has always been an issue but got worse after the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of racial and gender discrimination that we experience,” Pendleton said. “It’s exceedingly difficult to be performing surgery or taking care of someone on the floor if they’re discriminating against you if you’re a woman, if you’re Black, or if you’re some other minority. It’s really challenging.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Billy P
5d ago

nobody should be subject bias or bigotry in a hospital or any kind of threats or assaults. in the past several years I have been to many hospitals with my sick parents and a problem we have all had was with doctors who couldn't speak understandable English and they have gotten offended because we couldn't understand what is was they were trying to say. I believe it's extremely important that a patient and family members understand what's being said to them and not have doctors copping an attitude when you ask for someone else to explain what it is they are trying to tell you.

tommie
5d ago

I’m a recent patient of Brigham and women’s hospital ! How about patient rights!!!!! Lots of abuse I experienced while I was a patient over 45 days

Rene Brimage
5d ago

let me make it loud and clear I am a biracial woman do not have a preference of who my providers are as long as they listen to me regarding my health care!

