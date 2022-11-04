The 2022 midterm elections kick off in Connecticut on Tuesday morning, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. around the state. To find your voting location, all you have to do is look up your registration on the Secretary of State’s website, and remember, if you’re not registered to vote, you can still cast a ballot through same-day registration at specific locations in your city or town.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO