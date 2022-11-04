Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Democrat Hobbs leads Republican Lake for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs led Republican Kari Lake in the race for Arizona governor, but the battle for control of the crucial battleground state was too early to call. Lake, a former television news anchor, says she would not have certified the state's 2020 election results. Her...
sheltonherald.com
Nevada GOP Rep. Mark Amodei easily reelected to 7th term
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six-term Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated Elizabeth Mercedes Krause, as expected, in Nevada’s rural northern district where no Democrat has ever won. The 2nd Congressional District was considered the only safe seat for either party among the four in the western battleground of...
sheltonherald.com
Early voting numbers down as Election Day arrives
Early voting turnout was lower this year than it was in 2018, according to the Texas Secretary of State. About 5.5 million Texans cast a ballot in person or by mail during the nearly two weeks of early voting that ended Friday. They account for roughly 31 percent of the state’s 17.7 million registered voters.
sheltonherald.com
Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters.
sheltonherald.com
Election Day 2022 in CT: Voters head to the polls to vote for governor, Senate and more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For the latest updates and eventual results, follow our Connecticut election results live blog. Alma Faham, an immigrant from Jordan, was able to vote Tuesday for the first time, casting a ballot at Danbury High School. "This is the...
sheltonherald.com
Guide to Election Day in Connecticut: what races to watch and when we will know the results
The 2022 midterm elections kick off in Connecticut on Tuesday morning, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. around the state. To find your voting location, all you have to do is look up your registration on the Secretary of State’s website, and remember, if you’re not registered to vote, you can still cast a ballot through same-day registration at specific locations in your city or town.
