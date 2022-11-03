Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
GOP has big advantage in Florida ballots already cast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 4.8 million Floridians had already voted by Sunday night and statistics from the state’s Division of Elections show just over 321,000 more Republicans than Democrats have cast ballots prior to Election Day. But since election supervisors estimate that at least one-third of all voters...
News4Jax.com
Crist, DeSantis tell voters to show up to polls ahead of approaching storm
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday urged voters to show up to the polls on Election Day as a strong storm bears down on the state. DeSantis is facing a challenge from former governor and current Democrat Charlie Crist. “We’re monitoring a weather system off the coast. Maybe some wind...
News4Jax.com
Down to the wire: Why voting matters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With only a day or two left to vote early (depending on which county you’re in) and a few days to submit a mail-in ballot, only 30% of registered Floridians have voted, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike...
News4Jax.com
Those ‘down-ballot’ races: Don’t be surprised when you vote
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Unless you shut off all media -- TV, radio, social media, even email -- you can’t avoid the barrage of political ads and news coverage in advance of Tuesday’s election. Watch or read enough of those stories and you’ll hear references to “down-ballot races.”...
News4Jax.com
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
IDABEL, Okla. – Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.
News4Jax.com
Florida’s average gas price rose 17 cents last week, AAA reports
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices increased last week following the expiration of the state’s gas tax holiday on Nov. 1. The state average increased 17 cents per gallon last week; rising from $3.29 on October 31st to $3.46 per gallon on Sunday, AAA reported. The price fluctuations varied by region.
News4Jax.com
Georgia voters set all-time record for early turnout in midterm election
As of Saturday morning, Georgia’s record-breaking early turnout concluded with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, according to state elections officials. When combined with absentee voting, Georgia voters exceeded expectations on Friday, shattering the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day. The total turnout...
News4Jax.com
Groups rally to inspire action as early voting comes to an end this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting across the state is wrapping up this weekend as Florida candidates gear up for Election Day on Tuesday. Groups across Duval County held rallies Saturday to make one last push to inspire people to get out and vote. One day before the close of...
News4Jax.com
Breezy and warm today, tropical troubles develop midweek
Update: Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch now in effect for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia coastal zones. Breezy, warm and a mainly dry today. Tropical conditions expected late Wednesday through Friday. The biggest impacts, based on current forecast and track, will be flooding and coastal erosion. Today: Partly...
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine provides free sandbags in preparation of a nor’easter and Subtropical Storm Nicole
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Starting Tuesday at 10a.m. the city of St. Augustine is providing free sand and bags at Francis Field, with a limit of 20 bags per person. People must bring shovels and fill their own bags. Vehicles should enter Francis Field from the west off Riberia...
News4Jax.com
DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
News4Jax.com
Coastal communities keep an eye on the storm as they prepare for its effects
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida’s director of the Division of Emergency Management is urging residents to keep an eye on the storm, especially those in coastal communities such as Vilano Beach. Residents around the coast have said they were preparing early and started gathering sandbags as the storm...
News4Jax.com
What’s the difference between a subtropical and tropical storm?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning east of the Bahamas and looks to take aim at Florida later this week. A subtropical storm is a hybrid tropical and non-tropical storm. Subtropical systems develop over warm tropical waters and have a closed circulation. Subtropical storms also...
