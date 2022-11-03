ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

GOP has big advantage in Florida ballots already cast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 4.8 million Floridians had already voted by Sunday night and statistics from the state’s Division of Elections show just over 321,000 more Republicans than Democrats have cast ballots prior to Election Day. But since election supervisors estimate that at least one-third of all voters...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Down to the wire: Why voting matters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With only a day or two left to vote early (depending on which county you’re in) and a few days to submit a mail-in ballot, only 30% of registered Floridians have voted, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Those ‘down-ballot’ races: Don’t be surprised when you vote

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Unless you shut off all media -- TV, radio, social media, even email -- you can’t avoid the barrage of political ads and news coverage in advance of Tuesday’s election. Watch or read enough of those stories and you’ll hear references to “down-ballot races.”...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings

IDABEL, Okla. – Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.
TEXAS STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida’s average gas price rose 17 cents last week, AAA reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices increased last week following the expiration of the state’s gas tax holiday on Nov. 1. The state average increased 17 cents per gallon last week; rising from $3.29 on October 31st to $3.46 per gallon on Sunday, AAA reported. The price fluctuations varied by region.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Georgia voters set all-time record for early turnout in midterm election

As of Saturday morning, Georgia’s record-breaking early turnout concluded with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during Early Voting, according to state elections officials. When combined with absentee voting, Georgia voters exceeded expectations on Friday, shattering the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day. The total turnout...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Breezy and warm today, tropical troubles develop midweek

Update: Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch now in effect for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia coastal zones. Breezy, warm and a mainly dry today. Tropical conditions expected late Wednesday through Friday. The biggest impacts, based on current forecast and track, will be flooding and coastal erosion. Today: Partly...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

DeSantis: Floridians should prepare ahead of approaching storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday encouraged Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and its potential impacts on Florida. A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named...
News4Jax.com

What’s the difference between a subtropical and tropical storm?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday morning east of the Bahamas and looks to take aim at Florida later this week. A subtropical storm is a hybrid tropical and non-tropical storm. Subtropical systems develop over warm tropical waters and have a closed circulation. Subtropical storms also...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy