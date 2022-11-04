Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WGME
3 Maine communities named among most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in U.S.'
We know how pretty Maine can be in the winter, so it comes as no surprise that three Maine communities made the list of the “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”. According to travel website TripsToDiscover.com, Bethel, Kennebunkport, and York are considered to be some of...
WGME
'It's not real:' Mainers lose thousands of dollars in money-for-gold scam
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- An odd scam has taken thousands of dollars from unsuspecting victims in Maine. A gold and silver shop in South Portland is hoping to warn others before anyone else turns over their hard-earned money. The ploy is pretty simple. “Mainers reach into their pockets when somebody's...
WGME
Cumberland, North Yarmouth residents reject nearly $74M school referendum
CUMBERLAND (WGME)— The Cumberland and North Yarmouth community will not get a new elementary school after voters said no to a $74 million bond. About 55 percent of voters rejected the proposal. This was MSAD 51's third attempt in recent years to expand. The main issue is at the...
WGME
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
WGME
Sanford Police warn Mainers about Facebook puppy scam
SANFORD (WGME) -- Sanford Police say they have received several reports from Mainers about scammers claiming to sell puppies on Facebook. Police say the buyer sends money for the puppies and arranges to meet with the seller to retrieve the puppies. The address is real, but the people living at...
WGME
Portland asks residents to mulch leaves instead of raking
PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking residents to "leave the leaves." The city's Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department says they are mulching in place and are asking residents to do the same. The city says the practice benefits the soil and the environment. This includes weed...
WGME
Portland's Jill Duson will be first Black woman to serve in Maine Senate
Jill Duson made history on Tuesday. She will be the first Black woman to serve in the Maine Senate. “Thank you to the people of Portland and Westbrook for your overwhelming support. From the beginning, my campaign has centered on what we can achieve when we work together to cement and build on the progress we’ve made whether it’s education, reproductive freedom or health care,” said Senator-Elect Duson. “I’m truly excited to answer this call to service and get to work for the people of Senate District 27 in the Maine Senate.”
WGME
2 Somali American women elected to Maine State House for first time in history
Two Somali American women have been elected to the Maine State House for the first time in history. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is soundly beat Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. In House District...
WGME
Gov. Mills declares victory, LePage not conceding defeat
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills declared victory in Maine's gubernatorial race Tuesday night, although the Associated Press has yet to call the race. Mills received a congratulatory phone call from President Joe Biden before taking the stage in front of her supporters at Aura in Portland. While on stage,...
WGME
Gov. Mills tours state, holds rally in Lewiston ahead of Election Day
LEWISTON (WGME) – Maine gubernatorial candidates made a final push for votes Monday. Governor Janet Mills held a rally in Lewiston to get voters excited about casting their ballots. Mills first spent the morning speaking to families and businesspeople in Bath. She was at SMCC in South Portland mid-day...
WGME
Threats made against staff at medical center in Scarborough cause lockdown
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Police say threats against staff at a medical center in Scarborough caused a lockdown on Tuesday. Officials say Maine Medical Partners -- Neurosurgery & Spine received broad threats that were made against employees at the facility around 10 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, police say...
WGME
Cape Elizabeth voters reverse zoning amendment changes for town center
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – Cape Elizabeth voters have reversed controversial zoning amendments related to the town center. Town residents decided to reverse rules that would allow certain affordable housing developments to be built in the town's center. The zoning amendments were passed last year by the Cape Elizabeth Town...
WGME
'I want to thank our voters:' Portland mayor says referendum results send clear message
PORTLAND (WGME) – Mayor Kate Snyder says the results of Portland’s referendums are sending a clear message. Portland residents had 13 questions to vote on, some with major implications on rental housing and minimum wage. Six out of eight charter commission questions were passed and only one out...
WGME
Missing South Portland woman struggling with mental health issues found safe
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Candace Beaudoin. Beaudoin was last seen Monday leaving her home at 388 Sawyer Road in South Portland. Police say she is struggling with mental health issues. Beaudoin is a 5'2", 140-pound white woman with...
WGME
Cape Elizabeth voters reject school construction bond that could have raised taxes
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Voters in Cape Elizabeth rejected a multi-million-dollar school construction bond which could have increased property taxes in the town by more than 20 percent. The money would have been used to build a new elementary and middle school building as well fund some renovations to the...
WGME
Two Maine races could make history on Election Day
Two Maine races could make history on Tuesday. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is facing Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. If elected, she has the chance to be one of the first Somali Americans...
WGME
Cape Elizabeth residents to decide on new schools, zoning rules
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME)— Cape Elizabeth had a school question on the ballot Tuesday. Voters there are deciding on a nearly $116 million bond to build a new elementary and middle school and renovate the high school. The money would be paid back over the course of 30 years. The...
WGME
LePage highlights differences between himself, Gov. Mills in final message to voters
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Former Republican Governor Paul LePage was in Scarborough Monday night to rally his supporters. It was LePage’s last chance before Election Day to speak directly to Maine voters. Members of his campaign say the past few weeks of campaigning were energizing, as they’ve made their...
WGME
Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand
Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
WGME
'Despicable act': Police looking for man who dumped dishwasher, fridge in Bath cemetery
BATH (WGME) -- Police want to know who dumped a refrigerator and a dishwasher in a Bath cemetery on Monday. Police say a man in a black pickup truck dumped a refrigerator and dishwasher in the Oak Grove Cemetery. We are investigating an incident that occurred yesterday afternoon in the...
Comments / 0