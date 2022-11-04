ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk, ME

WGME

Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Sanford Police warn Mainers about Facebook puppy scam

SANFORD (WGME) -- Sanford Police say they have received several reports from Mainers about scammers claiming to sell puppies on Facebook. Police say the buyer sends money for the puppies and arranges to meet with the seller to retrieve the puppies. The address is real, but the people living at...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

Portland asks residents to mulch leaves instead of raking

PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking residents to "leave the leaves." The city's Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department says they are mulching in place and are asking residents to do the same. The city says the practice benefits the soil and the environment. This includes weed...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland's Jill Duson will be first Black woman to serve in Maine Senate

Jill Duson made history on Tuesday. She will be the first Black woman to serve in the Maine Senate. “Thank you to the people of Portland and Westbrook for your overwhelming support. From the beginning, my campaign has centered on what we can achieve when we work together to cement and build on the progress we’ve made whether it’s education, reproductive freedom or health care,” said Senator-Elect Duson. “I’m truly excited to answer this call to service and get to work for the people of Senate District 27 in the Maine Senate.”
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Gov. Mills declares victory, LePage not conceding defeat

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills declared victory in Maine's gubernatorial race Tuesday night, although the Associated Press has yet to call the race. Mills received a congratulatory phone call from President Joe Biden before taking the stage in front of her supporters at Aura in Portland. While on stage,...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gov. Mills tours state, holds rally in Lewiston ahead of Election Day

LEWISTON (WGME) – Maine gubernatorial candidates made a final push for votes Monday. Governor Janet Mills held a rally in Lewiston to get voters excited about casting their ballots. Mills first spent the morning speaking to families and businesspeople in Bath. She was at SMCC in South Portland mid-day...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Cape Elizabeth voters reverse zoning amendment changes for town center

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – Cape Elizabeth voters have reversed controversial zoning amendments related to the town center. Town residents decided to reverse rules that would allow certain affordable housing developments to be built in the town's center. The zoning amendments were passed last year by the Cape Elizabeth Town...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WGME

Two Maine races could make history on Election Day

Two Maine races could make history on Tuesday. In House District 120, Deqa Dhalac is facing Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac is currently the mayor of South Portland and the first Somali American mayor in the country. If elected, she has the chance to be one of the first Somali Americans...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand

Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
PORTLAND, ME

