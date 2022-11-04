Read full article on original website
Man in Anne Arundel County allegedly impersonated police officer during traffic stop
BALTIMORE -- A man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer during a traffic stop in Odenton, Maryland, has been arrested, according to authorities.An Anne Arundel County Police Department officer conducted the traffic stop when 28-year-old Raymonte Michael Washington was driving in the area of Piney Orchard Parkway and Ransom Drive on Tuesday, police said.Washington told the officer that he was a law-enforcement officer too. Authorities asked Washington to produce his police credentials. He could not produce credentials but continued to assert that he was a police officer, according to authorities.Washington faces misdemeanor charges of impersonating an officer, according to District Court of Maryland records.Court documents show that he has been released on his own recognizance.
wnav.com
Follow up on Guns Related Arrest Nets AACOPD and Troopers More Weapons
Courtesy of the Anne Arundel County Police, with assistance from the Maryland State Police:. On October 28, 2022, detectives with the Anne Arundel County - Maryland State Police Strategic Operations Group executed a knock and announce search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of West Edgevale Road in Brooklyn Park. The search warrant was a result of an investigation by Strategic Operations Group detectives following the August 23rd arrest of 20-year-old Shane Ecker and 20-year-old Cody Ecker, of Brooklyn Park, for a firearms violation in which three firearms were seized. The following pieces of evidence were seized on October 28, 2022, as a result of the search warrant:
Burtal assault in downtown Chambersburg
A brutal assault Monday night in downtown Chambersburg sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police arrested two juveniles following the attack; three other individuals are still at large. Chambersburg Police responded to the 100 block of Lincoln West at...
Two suspects arrested for home invasion, forced child to call for money
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged two suspects for a home invasion from September.
2 Hagerstown men charged in home invasion involving child home alone in Montgomery County
CLOVERLY, Md. — A weeks-long investigation into a violent home invasion robbery involving a little girl by herself in a Maryland home has led to the arrest of two Hagerstown men, authorities said Monday. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, both of Hagerstown, were arrested by...
Police responding to aggravated assault find man with severed hand in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the southwest neighborhood of Rognel Heights on Tuesday morning and found a 32-year-old man with a severed hand, authorities said.Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue to assist an assault victim, police said.The man had also sustained a severe laceration to the forehead, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Hours later, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were still unable to find the man's hand, according to authorities.
Suspected case of road rage leads to gunfire on I-270 in Frederick County
Maryland State Police say a woman was shot in the leg while driving between MD 109 (Exit 22) and MD 80 (Exit 26), by a gunman passing by in another vehicle.
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
Large amount of fentanyl, crack, heroin and cash seized
On 10/29/22 Officers responded to a tip from a concerned citizen regarding drugs being concealed. On arrival in the area of N. Cannon Ave, a subject later identified as Hugh Maurice Allen Wade Jr (age 32 of Baltimore) fled on foot from officers. Wade threw a large plastic baggie that was later recovered. The bag contained approximately 250 capsules of both heroin and fentanyl. It also contained a golf ball sized of suspected crack cocaine. Wade was located and apprehended a short time later. In addition, he had nearly $1700 in cash in his pockets.
Woman shot during road-rage incident on highway in West Maryland, troopers say
BALTIMORE -- A woman was injured during a road-rage shooting in Frederick County on Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.The woman told Maryland state troopers that she was shot in the leg by another driver while traveling on I-270 North near the 26-mile marker around 7:45 p.m., authorities said.She said the vehicle was flashing its high beams at her from behind before changing lanes and pulling up next to her, according to the Maryland State Police. At that point, he displayed a gun and shot at her, authorities said.The gunshot victim was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center via medevac to receive treatment for her injury, according to the Maryland State Police. Maryland state troopers do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.
Hagerstown Men In Custody Following Home Invasion Robbery Involving Child, Police Say
A weeks-long investigation into a violent home invasion robbery involving a young girl in Maryland who was forced to call her mom to ask for money has led to the arrest of two Washington County men, authorities announced. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, both of Hagerstown,...
wfmd.com
Road Rage Incident In Frederick County Leaves Woman With Gun Shot Wounds
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A woman was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 270 Sunday night in Frederick County. The victim told Maryland State Police that she was driving on 270 northbound near Urbana around 7:45 PM, when a vehicle pulled in behind her, flashing their high beams.
Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore
Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman shot during road rage attack in Frederick County, Md., say police
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was shot in the leg during a road rage attack in Frederick County on Sunday, according to Maryland State Police. Police say the woman was traveling north on Interstate 270 near mile marker 26 at about 7:45 p.m. on November 6 when the suspect was driving behind her, flashing high beams.
Disorderly Man On PCP Hit With Electronic Control Device In Busy Waldorf Intersection: Sheriff
Authorities say that a belligerent man who was caught attempting to stop drivers at a busy Maryland intersection was possibly under the influence before being apprehended in Charles County. Joseph Leroy Duckett, 55, of Indian Head, was released from custody following his arrest on Sunday, Nov. 6 by officers called...
Enraged Man Assaults Officers During Dispute In Front Of Pregnant Wife In Frederick: Sheriff
Frederick County Sheriff's deputies had to go to elaborate lengths to apprehend a combative man who assaulted police and his own father in front of his pregnant wife, according to a spokesperson for the agency. Eliseo Escano, 27, of Frederick is facing multiple assault charges after he refused to go...
WBAL Radio
Woman shot in Frederick County after her car was followed
A woman in Frederick County was shot Sunday night after state troopers said someone fired at her car during an apparent road rage incident. She was flown to Shock Trauma. It happened in the northbound lanes of 270 near the Urbana exit just before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The woman...
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
Man With Gold Gun, Gold Cadillac Apprehended For Armed Robbery Of Maryland Apple Store
A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of an Apple Store in Montgomery County, authorities say. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3 after investigators connected him to the October robbery. Police arrested Jones while he was driving a gold Cadillac that matched the description of one seen leaving the crime scene, according to Montgomery County police.
Two Hagerstown men charged in Cloverly home invasion, police say
BALTIMORE -- Two Hagerstown men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Cloverly, Maryland, according to authorities.The Montgomery County Department of Police announced Monday that ts investigators have identified Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, as the two men who entered a home in the 15400 block of Gallaudet Avenue a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24.King and Taylor allegedly forced their way into the residence while a child was inside alone, according to authorities.The child told investigators that one of the men grabbed her, threw her on the bed, and demanded she call her mother and ask for money, police said.When the child's mother answered the phone, the suspects demanded cash, according to authorities.Once King and Taylor realized they wouldn't be able to leave with money, they took other items, like a firearm and personal documents, police said. Investigators issued an arrest warrant for King and arrested him on Nov. 1. A few days later, on Nov. 3, Taylor was arrested too, according to authorities.King is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. Meanwhile, Taylor is being held at Washington County Detention Center on other charges, police said.
