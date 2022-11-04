ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

The emotional Black Panther 2 post-credits scene leaked in detail

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 6 days ago

The first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer that Marvel released was incredibly emotional, teasing the overall tone of the sequel. The movie will be an homage to Chadwick Boseman, who died before work on Black Panther 2 started. But T’Challa’s death and funeral will not be the only emotional events in the sequel. The Wakanda Forever credits scene has already leaked, and we know what happens. Now we have a second leak that delivers a detailed account of it, teasing another big emotional moment for Wakanda Forever.

Before you check it out, you should know that big spoilers follow below. And unlike some Marvel leaks, this Wakanda Forever credits scene leak is almost certainly real.

The mods of the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit posted an incredibly detailed plot leak for Wakanda Forever. They explained that they “can confirm from what we have heard elsewhere that this is all true.”

We’ve already covered the plot leak in a separate post. But the Reddit user who shared the information did not initially reveal the Wakanda Forever credits scene. The person followed up via a comment detailing everything that happens in said scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUQzw_0iy2gR1H00
A poster showing King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) during the funeral. Image source: Marvel Studios

Before we get to the detailed account, let’s recap what we learned a few days ago after Marvel’s Wakanda Forever Red Carpet premiere. Some of those in attendance confirmed that the movie has just one credits scene instead of the two we were expecting.

A critic who mentioned the Wakanda Forever credits scene said it’s “super sweet” without explaining what was sweet about it.

Someone replied to that person on Twitter, claiming that the credits scene shows T’Challa’s son without providing more details.

It was obvious at the time that Doctor Doom wouldn’t appear in the Wakanda Forever credits. This was a big cameo rumor earlier this year. Then Marvel said in an interview that the big Fantastic Four villain wasn’t meant to appear in Black Panther 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpeAi_0iy2gR1H00
Trailer 2 gives us the best Black Panther teaser so far. Image source: Marvel Studios

With all that in mind, the new Wakanda Forever credits scene leak is a lot more exciting to read, given the details in it. The Reddit user who leaked the entire plot replied to the thread with this teaser about the credits scene:

In addition [to the detailed plot], let me just say (and I mean this in complete sincerity) this film is incredible. Obviously, super sad but a really moving story that’s just as rich and thoughtful (if not more) as the first. I’m going to put the mid-credits scene below but I actually encourage you not to read. For me personally, it really was emotional and not your normal MCU set up sting. More like an epilogue.

They continued with the actual Wakanda Forever credits scene description, offering the same story. Nakia and T’Challa had a baby boy. But we get to learn his name and age and the beginning of his relationship with Shuri:

It’s moments after Shuri burns her clothes. Nakia approaches and reveals her son (like 5) she had with T’Challa before the blip. They agreed on him to be raised away from the pressures of being a king. While initially shocked, Shuri has very emotional response and begins bonding with him, happy to have family. It ends with him revealing his wakandan name is T’challa. Shuri cries but also smiles with Nakia. Let me just say it’s a fairly long scene and there’s no edge of “OH LOOK A NEW BLACK PANTHER”. It’s truly treated as an emotional end for the film.

What it might mean for Black Panther 3

Marvel has already explained that it did not recast T’Challa for Wakanda Forever as it didn’t feel right. But the Wakanda Forever credits scene offers a way for Marvel to eat its cake and have it too.

We have another T’Challa from the royal Wakandan family who will undoubtedly grow up to take on the mantle. He’s only about five (or six?) right now, so we’ll need some sort of time jump for him to become a teenager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U37iK_0iy2gR1H00
Scene from first Black Panther movie with Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in the foreground. Image source: Marvel Studios

What it’s clear is that young T’Challa can always become a Young Avenger before joining the main team at some point down the road.

Also, this credits scene sure feels like an emotional end for Wakanda Forever. You absolutely can’t have a Doctor Doom reveal after that.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is

Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
People

Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'

Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Chadwick Boseman refused to read original script of ‘Wakanda Forever’ before tragic passing

We’re just over a week away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gracing cinemas all over the world. Teed up as a poignant, triumphant conclusion to Phase Four and one of Marvel Studios’ most heartfelt projects ever, Ryan Coogler‘s emotional rollercoaster of a sequel will undoubtedly be one of the high points for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s history.
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Variety

‘Black Panther 2’ Original Script: Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa ‘Grieved the Loss of Time’ After His 5-Year Blip

In Ryan Coogler’s upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the eponymous nation is seen mourning the loss of T’Challa. The narrative mirrors the passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, but Coogler recently told Inverse that his original “Black Panther” sequel script similarly dealt with grief as its main theme. The sequel was set to feature Boseman reprising his role of T’Challa/Black Panther, but the script had to be overhauled following Boseman’s death in August 2020 from colon cancer. “The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in [casting],” Coogler said in what may come as a surprise...
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett: 'Black Panther' sequel would make Chadwick Boseman proud

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres Nov. 11 with one glaring absence. Chadwick Boseman played King T’Challa, who transforms into the Black Panther, in the first movie from 2018. He died of colon cancer two years later at the age of 43. Angela Bassett played T’Challa's mother, Ramonda (affectionally called...
ABC News

Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
Variety

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Ryan Coogler Builds a Furious Slow-Burn Sequel Around Chadwick Boseman’s Loss

When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020, the tragedy of his death felt wrenchingly multi-layered. We had lost an actor who, after “Get on Up” and “42” and “Da 5 Bloods,” was arguably on his way to becoming the greatest actor of his generation. We’d lost the rare sublime screen star who was also a culture hero — his slyly playful and forceful performance as T’Challa, the Wakanda-king-turned-leonine-superhero of “Black Panther,” made Boseman a mythic presence in pop culture, revered around the globe as a large-than-life figure who was also a winningly down-to-earth icon of Black fortitude and nobility. And, of course, we’d lost the anchor of the rare comic-book franchise that really meant something. “Black Panther” was a very good Marvel movie that was also grander than that. The film marked a paradigm shift: a long-overdue leveling of the blockbuster playing field, and a celebration (through its extraordinary success) of the fact that a Black superhero could now stand astride the world.
netflixjunkie.com

‘Black Panther’ Director Credits Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Terminator’ for Inspiring ‘Wakanda Forever’

The credit for Wakanda Forever goes to Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Terminator according to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. The movie was a massive success across the globe and it was not only the first MCU movie to enter the Oscars but also the first superhero movie, marking history. Everything fit just right, from the direction to the cast and the storyline.
ComicBook

When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed

We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
People

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos

AFRIFF's founder said the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "symbolizes further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries" Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made history in Nigeria. The film's Sunday premiere in the African country's largest city, Lagos, marked the first time a Marvel film has held a local premiere, according to Deadline. Attendees at the star-studded event included director/co-writer Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore, as well as the film's stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta. Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)...
BGR.com

We already know who the next Black Panther is

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will deliver the MCU’s next Black Panther now that Chadwick Boseman has passed away. Marvel already teased the new hero in trailers and promo clips, and it even tried to mislead fans into thinking that we might have more than one new Black Panther in the movie.
Rolling Stone

Ahead of ‘Wakanda Forever,’ This Special-Edition ‘Black Panther’ Blu-Ray Is Available for $7

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Marvel fans waiting for the upcoming Black Panther sequel don’t have to wait much longer, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever officially hits theaters this weekend. The new film finds the Wakandan kingdom in mourning after the death of T’Challa, whose character was written out of the film after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. The remaining warriors are left to defend their land from mysterious invading forces in the new film. One of Marvel’s tent-pole franchises, Wakanda Forever will officially conclude Marvel...
BGR.com

Wakanda Forever has a big plot hole – but we can already explain it

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11th, so we have less than a week to wait before seeing where this new MCU story takes us. But we don’t need to know the full Black Panther 2 story to tell you that Wakanda Forever already has a significant plot hole. Thankfully, it’s something that can be easily explained along the way.
BGR.com

BGR.com

347K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy