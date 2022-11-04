The emotional Black Panther 2 post-credits scene leaked in detail

The first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer that Marvel released was incredibly emotional, teasing the overall tone of the sequel. The movie will be an homage to Chadwick Boseman, who died before work on Black Panther 2 started. But T’Challa’s death and funeral will not be the only emotional events in the sequel. The Wakanda Forever credits scene has already leaked, and we know what happens. Now we have a second leak that delivers a detailed account of it, teasing another big emotional moment for Wakanda Forever.

Before you check it out, you should know that big spoilers follow below. And unlike some Marvel leaks, this Wakanda Forever credits scene leak is almost certainly real.

The mods of the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit posted an incredibly detailed plot leak for Wakanda Forever. They explained that they “can confirm from what we have heard elsewhere that this is all true.”

We’ve already covered the plot leak in a separate post. But the Reddit user who shared the information did not initially reveal the Wakanda Forever credits scene. The person followed up via a comment detailing everything that happens in said scene.

A poster showing King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) during the funeral. Image source: Marvel Studios

Before we get to the detailed account, let’s recap what we learned a few days ago after Marvel’s Wakanda Forever Red Carpet premiere. Some of those in attendance confirmed that the movie has just one credits scene instead of the two we were expecting.

A critic who mentioned the Wakanda Forever credits scene said it’s “super sweet” without explaining what was sweet about it.

Someone replied to that person on Twitter, claiming that the credits scene shows T’Challa’s son without providing more details.

It was obvious at the time that Doctor Doom wouldn’t appear in the Wakanda Forever credits. This was a big cameo rumor earlier this year. Then Marvel said in an interview that the big Fantastic Four villain wasn’t meant to appear in Black Panther 2.

Trailer 2 gives us the best Black Panther teaser so far. Image source: Marvel Studios

With all that in mind, the new Wakanda Forever credits scene leak is a lot more exciting to read, given the details in it. The Reddit user who leaked the entire plot replied to the thread with this teaser about the credits scene:

In addition [to the detailed plot], let me just say (and I mean this in complete sincerity) this film is incredible. Obviously, super sad but a really moving story that’s just as rich and thoughtful (if not more) as the first. I’m going to put the mid-credits scene below but I actually encourage you not to read. For me personally, it really was emotional and not your normal MCU set up sting. More like an epilogue.

They continued with the actual Wakanda Forever credits scene description, offering the same story. Nakia and T’Challa had a baby boy. But we get to learn his name and age and the beginning of his relationship with Shuri:

It’s moments after Shuri burns her clothes. Nakia approaches and reveals her son (like 5) she had with T’Challa before the blip. They agreed on him to be raised away from the pressures of being a king. While initially shocked, Shuri has very emotional response and begins bonding with him, happy to have family. It ends with him revealing his wakandan name is T’challa. Shuri cries but also smiles with Nakia. Let me just say it’s a fairly long scene and there’s no edge of “OH LOOK A NEW BLACK PANTHER”. It’s truly treated as an emotional end for the film.

What it might mean for Black Panther 3

Marvel has already explained that it did not recast T’Challa for Wakanda Forever as it didn’t feel right. But the Wakanda Forever credits scene offers a way for Marvel to eat its cake and have it too.

We have another T’Challa from the royal Wakandan family who will undoubtedly grow up to take on the mantle. He’s only about five (or six?) right now, so we’ll need some sort of time jump for him to become a teenager.

Scene from first Black Panther movie with Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in the foreground. Image source: Marvel Studios

What it’s clear is that young T’Challa can always become a Young Avenger before joining the main team at some point down the road.

Also, this credits scene sure feels like an emotional end for Wakanda Forever. You absolutely can’t have a Doctor Doom reveal after that.

